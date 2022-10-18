Goldman Sachs beat EPS consensus by 10%.

GS stock has rallied 3.2% in the premarket on Tuesday.

Goldman has decided to restructure its business.

The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) released third-quarter earnings before the opening bell on Tuesday which could spur another equity rally. The storied investment bank earnings $8.25 per share (GAAP) compared to the consensus of $7.51 – a nearly 10% beat.

GS stock advanced on the news, adding 3.2% in Tuesday's premarket to $316.55.

Goldman Sachs earnings news

Goldman's EPS was better than the $7.73 earned in Q2 but well below the $14.93 earned one year ago during 2021's excessive bull market. Revenue of $11.98 billion also bested the consensus of $11.5 billion.

The bank has restructured itself into three divisions: Asset & Wealth Management; Global Banking & Markets; and Platform Solutions. The last unit involves Goldman's digital services for its client base. Its neo-bank Marcus has been placed under the Asset & Wealth Management unit.

Investment banking revenue of $1.58 billion dropped 57% YoY. Global Markets' net revenue grew 11% YoY, with its Equities division revenue falling 14% from a year ago. Consumer & Wealth Management revenue of $2.38 billion rose 18% YOY, but the Wealth Management segment revenue was flat. The Consumer Banking division also saw revenue decline 12% from a year ago.

Goldman Sachs stock forecast

Based on the descending topline trendline that began nearly a year ago, any rally would push Goldman Sachs stock back up to resistance at the $340 range. The 8-week moving average recently crossed below the 30-week average, but these Q3 results may be able to reverse that detail. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is also moving in the wrong direction, but that could change on a dime. It all depends on market action this week.

There has been some respect paid to the $320 price level in recent months. A GS stock close above there should trigger the energy necessary for a run at $340. Based on the support lines from this year, serious support comes in at both $290 and $280.