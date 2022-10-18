- Goldman Sachs beat EPS consensus by 10%.
- GS stock has rallied 3.2% in the premarket on Tuesday.
- Goldman has decided to restructure its business.
The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) released third-quarter earnings before the opening bell on Tuesday which could spur another equity rally. The storied investment bank earnings $8.25 per share (GAAP) compared to the consensus of $7.51 – a nearly 10% beat.
GS stock advanced on the news, adding 3.2% in Tuesday's premarket to $316.55.
Goldman Sachs earnings news
Goldman's EPS was better than the $7.73 earned in Q2 but well below the $14.93 earned one year ago during 2021's excessive bull market. Revenue of $11.98 billion also bested the consensus of $11.5 billion.
The bank has restructured itself into three divisions: Asset & Wealth Management; Global Banking & Markets; and Platform Solutions. The last unit involves Goldman's digital services for its client base. Its neo-bank Marcus has been placed under the Asset & Wealth Management unit.
Investment banking revenue of $1.58 billion dropped 57% YoY. Global Markets' net revenue grew 11% YoY, with its Equities division revenue falling 14% from a year ago. Consumer & Wealth Management revenue of $2.38 billion rose 18% YOY, but the Wealth Management segment revenue was flat. The Consumer Banking division also saw revenue decline 12% from a year ago.
Goldman Sachs stock forecast
Based on the descending topline trendline that began nearly a year ago, any rally would push Goldman Sachs stock back up to resistance at the $340 range. The 8-week moving average recently crossed below the 30-week average, but these Q3 results may be able to reverse that detail. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is also moving in the wrong direction, but that could change on a dime. It all depends on market action this week.
There has been some respect paid to the $320 price level in recent months. A GS stock close above there should trigger the energy necessary for a run at $340. Based on the support lines from this year, serious support comes in at both $290 and $280.
Goldman Sachs stock weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD regains 1.1300 post-BOE headlines
GBP/USD stands above 1.1300 and not far from its daily high, as the US Dollar remains on the back foot. The better tone of global equities and stable government bond yields weigh on the greenback.
EUR/USD holds steady around 0.9850 after mixed ZEW
EUR/USD is keeping its range around 0.9850, as the mixed Germany and Eurozone ZEW sentiment data fail to impress. The pair quietly consolidates as a better market mood falls short of boosting the EUR.
USD/JPY resumes advance after a short-lived knee-jerk
USD/JPY trades back above 149.00, at its highest in three decades, quickly erasing a slide towards 148.11. Market players suspect a Japanese intervention, although there was no official word on it. Meanwhile, USD resumes its advance as Treasury yields hold near weekly highs.
Gold retreats to $1,650 level amid a pickup in USD demand
Gold struggles to capitalize on its early uptick amid the emergence of some USD dip-buying. Growing recession fears offer some support to the XAU/USD and helps limit the downside.
Chiliz Price Prediction: One billion CHZ could flood the market after a 15% rally
Chiliz price saw a 5% upswing on October 17, setting up the start of a trend change favoring bulls. This development might lead to a retest of $0.208 after a minor pullback to $0.179. Transaction data shows that roughly 1 billion “Out of the Money” CHZ tokens will be supplied at $0.210.