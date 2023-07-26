- Gold price runs north swiftly as investors seem clear that a small interest-rate hike from the Fed cannot be ruled out.
- The US Dollar Index is under pressure as Fed’s July rate hike could be the last one in the current tightening spell.
- US GDP numbers are due Thursday, keeping FX in action.
Gold price (XAU/USD) attempts to come out of the woods as investors digest the fact that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to the 5.25%5-5.50% range. The precious metal picks strength as market participants hope July’s rate hike will be the last one this year, prompting the Fed to pause the rate-hiking spell for a longer period.
Easing fears of a global recession, the United States upbeat Consumer Confidence, and expectations of the Fed announcing an interest rate peak have built pressure on the US Dollar Index (DXY). The index retreats as investors are anticipating that Fed Chair Jerome Powell won’t be much formidable about sticky inflation. After the Fed’s policy decision on Wednesday, US GDP numbers for the second quarter are in the pipeline on Thursday, keeping investors on edge.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price rises ahead of Fed policy decision
- Gold price comes out of an oscillation made around $1,960.00 ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision.
- Practically, an interest-rate hike of 25 basis points (bps) is highly expected, pushing rates to 5.25%-5.50%, but easing inflationary pressures are casting doubts over guidance about September’s interest rate policy.
- If market participants go with Jerome Powell’s last commentary, one more interest rate hike is appropriate after July’s monetary policy.
- As per the CME Group Fedwatch tool, interest rates will peak around 5.25%-5.50% and will remain steady by year-end.
- The Fed is not expected to discuss rate cuts for this year as its foremost priority is to bring down inflation to 2% steadily.
- Headline Consumer Price Index has decelerated to 3.0% and core inflation has dropped below 4.8% in spite of a still tight labor market, which conveys resilience in the United States economy.
- Fears of a recovery in US inflation persist as firms are consistently employing fresh talent and offering higher wages to offset labor shortages.
- Consumer spending is also consistently rising due to higher disposable income, keeping core inflation stubbornly elevated.
- In addition to the economy’s resilience, US Consumer Confidence came in at 117.0 in July, the highest level in two years, amid upbeat labor market conditions and easing price pressures.
- The US Dollar Index has come under pressure as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has increased global growth forecasts for 2023 to 3.0%, up 20 basis points from its last forecast in April.
- The upwardly revised forecast has trimmed fears of a global recession and is weighing on safe-haven assets.
- For the United States, a survey by the National Association for Business Economics survey (NABE) showed that 71% of respondents anticipated 50% or fewer chances of a recession.
- After the Fed’s interest rate decision, investors are likely to shift their focus toward second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data and Durable Goods Orders for June, which will be released on Thursday at 12:30 GMT.
- The US economy is expected to have expanded at an annualized rate of 1.8% in Q2, n less than the 2.0% growth seen in Q1. Durable Goods Orders are seen expanding at a slower pace of 1.0% compared with 1.8% a month earlier.
Technical Analysis: Gold price attempts a consolidation breakout above $1,970
Gold price gathers strength for a break above the immediate resistance of $1,970.00 as investors have digested a hawkish interest-rate policy from the Fed. The precious metal is consistently trading back and forth in a wide range between $1,953 and$1,968 for the past three trading sessions amid obscurity about the Fed’s guidance for the remainder of the year.
A bullish crossover, represented by 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $1,951.00, indicates further strength in the bullish bias.
Fed FAQs
What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar?
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings?
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
