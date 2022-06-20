- Gold Price erases recovery gains after bulls run into the 21 DMA barricade.
- US dollar starts the week on the back foot amid a better risk environment.
- America observes the Juneteenth holiday, leaving XAUUSD in limbo.
Gold Price is trading modestly flat around $1,840, reversing the rebound seen in the Asian session. The recovery in risk sentiment is boding ill for the safe-haven US dollar, in turn, capping the downside in the bright metal.
Thinner liquidity conditions on account of the Juneteenth holiday in the US also leave the dollar bulls at bay, helping the metal find a floor.
The upside in XAUUSD, however, remains capped, as investors remain wary amid the aggressive Fed’s tightening path. The Fed hiked the key policy rates by 75 bps last week while leaving doors open for a 75 bps increase in July, as the world’s central bank remains committed to fighting inflation.
Meanwhile, gold price also lacks the follow-through recovery momentum, as the US inflation expectations, as per the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, hit fresh monthly lows below 2.60%. The yellow metal is often considered a hedge against inflation.
Markets now remain focused on the testimony from ECB President Christine Lagarde for fresh hints on the monetary policy, which could have a significant impact on risk sentiment, which may affect gold dynamics. Next of note for the metal remains Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony due later this week.
Gold Price: Daily chart
Gold bulls failed to resist above the key 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) and 21 DMA at $1,843 and $1,848 respectively so far this Monday.
If bulls manage to find acceptance above the latter, then the $1,850 psychological mark will be challenged. Up next, the recent rage highs near $1,858 will test the bearish commitments if bulls manage to flex their muscles.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD to extend struggle around 200 DMA, with all eyes on Powell
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains listless below the midline, suggesting that the upside attempts are likely to have limited legs.
On the downside, the immediate support is likely to emerge at Friday’s low of $1,834, below which XAU bears will aim for the $1,830 round figure.
Gold Price: Additional levels to consider
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1839.83
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1839.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1848.1
|Daily SMA50
|1874.56
|Daily SMA100
|1890.41
|Daily SMA200
|1842.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1857.4
|Previous Daily Low
|1833.93
|Previous Weekly High
|1879.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|1805.11
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1842.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1848.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1829.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1820.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1806.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1853.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1867.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1876.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
