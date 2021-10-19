Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats at the 50-DMA around $1,780.00 strong resistance at $1,800

- Gold recovers after Friday’s crash, up 18% during the New York session.
- Risk-on market sentiment fueled some flows towards the non-yielding metal, weakening the greenback.
- XAU/USD: Strong resistance at $1,800 threatens to push gold prices towards the 2021 year low.
Gold (XAU/USD) climbs during the New York session, up 0.18%, trading at $1,768.11 at the time of writing. Investors’ mood is in risk-on mode, as solid US corporate earnings show that the US economy is strong, easing concerns about higher inflation. Furthermore, central banks around the globe tightening monetary policy conditions may help to bring down elevated prices.
Meanwhile, gold, the hedge against inflation, recovered some of its brightness since the Friday crash, which saw the yellow metal tumbling $32.00 on the back of a good US Retail Sales Report.
The US 10-year Treasury yield edges higher three and a half basis points (bps), sits at 1.620, whereas the greenback falls 0.25%, currently at 93.748, as risk appetite decreases the safe-haven status of the buck.
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In the daily chart, XAU/USD briefly touched the 50-day moving average (DMA) at $1,778.43 but retreated due to intense selling pressure. Around the $1,800 area, the 100 and the 200-DMA’s confluence and a downward slope trendline add stress on gold.
Failure to break above the 100, 200-DMA, and the downward slope trendline, could send gold tumbling towards the October 6 low at $1,765.09. A breach of the latter would expose crucial support levels, as the September 29 low at $1,745.56, followed by the August 9 low at $1,687.78
On the flip side in the outcome of an upside break above the psychological $1,800 could pave the way for further gains, but there would be some hurdles on the way. The first resistance would be September 3 high at $1,834.02, followed by the June 11 high at $1,903.03.
XAU/USD KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
|Overview
|Today last price
|1768.11
|Today Daily Change
|3.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1764.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1760.25
|Daily SMA50
|1777.59
|Daily SMA100
|1796.52
|Daily SMA200
|1795.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1772.13
|Previous Daily Low
|1760.37
|Previous Weekly High
|1800.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1750.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|1721.71
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1764.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1767.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1759.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1754.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1747.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1771.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1777.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1783.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
