- Gold Price drops close to 0.80% on a strong US Dollar.
- Last week Federal Reserve’s hawkish commentary still weighed on investors’ mood.
- Gold Price Forecast: Supported around $1727, if broken, will expose the 100-DMA.
Gold Price grinds lower amidst a risk-off impulse, which triggered a flight to safe-haven assets. The US Dollar (USD) remains underpinned by investors’ concerns that the recent Covid-19 outbreak in China could spur authorities to reimpose restrictions. Therefore, the precious metals segment is down, as shown by the XAU/USD trading at $1735, below its opening price by 0.87%.
Buoyant US Dollar weighs on Gold Prices on sour sentiment
Sentiment remains negative, as shown by Wall Street posting losses between 0.32% and 1.08%. The financial markets narrative has not changed since October’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report from the United States (US), which cooled down, while the Producer Price Index (PPI) followed suit. Even though both reports showed that prices are stabilizing, speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might pause hiking rates were used to spur a rally in equities, which weighed on the US Dollar. However, last week’s solid US Retail Sales data increased the likelihood that the Fed would continue tightening conditions.
In that regard, US Federal Reserve officials continued to express their commitment to bringing inflation toward their 2% goal, but they said that the pace of hikes could moderate as soon as the December meeting. However, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard spooked investors, saying rates are not “sufficiently restrictive” and adding that he expects the Federal Funds rate (FFR) to peak at around 5% to 6%. Echoing some of his comments was Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic, adding that he supports slowing the rhythm of interest-rate increases and foresees 75 to 100 bps additional tightening to the FFR.
Data-wise, the US economic calendar featured the Chicago National Activity index falling to negative territory in October, to -0.05 from 0.17 in September, which triggered to reaction in the XAU/USD. In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a measure of the buck’s value against its peers, extends its gains by 0.93%, at 107.967, registering a fresh one-week high.
Elsewhere, US Treasury bond yields are extending their gains, particularly the 10-year benchmark note rate yielding 3.818%, underpinning the USD. Another headwind for Gold Prices is Real yields, which are calculated by the US 10-year nominal yield minus inflation expectations for the same period, which remains positive at 1.71% as of last Friday’s close.
Ahead into the week, the US docket will feature Fed regional manufacturing indices alongside further Fed speaking.
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Gold Price remains neutral-to-upward biased, comfortably above the $1700 psychological level, though the Relative Strength Index (RSI) slope aims downward, accelerating towards its midline. If RSI’s central line is crossed, it will exacerbate XAU/USD’s fall towards the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1711, ahead of the abovementioned $1700 figure. XAU/USD key resistance levels lie at $1750, followed by November’s high of $1786, ahead of the $1800 mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to rebound, trades near 1.0250
EUR/USD managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses but lost its recovery momentum near 1.0250. Wall Street's main indexes trade in negative territory after the opening bell, allowing the US Dollar to preserve its strength and limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD stays deep in red at around 1.1800 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Monday and trades at around 1.1800. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood amid renewed China Covid worries helps the safe-haven US Dollar outperform its rivals and weighs heavily on the pair.
Gold extends slide amid demand for safety
Gold kept shedding on Monday, now trading at fresh 2-week lows. The USD surged against all of its major rivals amid a souring market mood. XAUUSD gains bearish momentum, critical Fibonacci support at $1,720.75.
Shiba Inu whales scoop SHIB at discount, but is it enough to sidestep this bearish fate?
Shiba Inu price continued its decline for the fifth consecutive day since November 16, 2022. The meme coin has yielded 6% losses despite mass accumulation by whales and can be attributed to the larger bearish market sentiment.
One eye on FOMC Minutes
Shiba Inu price continued its decline for the fifth consecutive day since November 16, 2022. The meme coin has yielded 6% losses despite mass accumulation by whales and can be attributed to the larger bearish market sentiment.