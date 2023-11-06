- Gold prices retreat from the $1993.13 peak, trading around $1979.70, pressured by a shift towards riskier assets.
- Geopolitical jitters surround the financial markets, though the Israel-Hamas conflict remains contained.
- The economic calendar for the US is light on data but heavy on Federal Reserve speakers, with the market eyeing their comments for policy direction.
Gold price remains offered during Monday’s New York session dropped more than 0.50% after reaching a daily high of $1993.13, and exchanges hands at around $1979.70 due to a risk-on impulse.
XAU/USD sees a pullback from daily highs as market sentiment improves and central banks signal a potential pause in rate hikes
Investors' spirits are high amid speculation that most global central banks likely finished their tightening cycle. That, along with the Middle East conflict contained to parties involved– Israel and Hamas, spurred outflows from safe-haven assets, particularly non-yielding assets like Gold and Silver.
An uptick in US Treasury bond yields was a headwind for XAU/USD. The Greenback (USD), battered after the latest Fed decision to hold rates unchanged, aims up by 0.13% as the US Dollar Index rises above the 105.20 area.
This week’s economic calendar in the United States (US) will feature more Fed officials speaking, that data to be released, led by the Balance of Trade, the EBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, Initial Jobless Claims, and the University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment. On the Fed line-up, Lisa Cook crossed wires on Monday, saying the Fed is “determined to reach the 2% inflation objective,” adding that she hopes that current policy settings are restrictive enough to achieve that task.
On Tuesday, Fed Governors Michal Barr and Christopher Waller would cross newswires, along with Regional Fed Presidents Jeffrey Schmidt, Lorie Logan, and John Williams. On Wednesday, XAU/USD traders would listen to Fed Powell's speech, followed by John Williams, Michael Barr, and Philip Jefferson.
XAU/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Even though XAU/USD is dipping towards a two-week support trendline, Gold is upward biased but at a brisk to a deeper correction. A daily close below $1970 could pave the way to test the 20-day moving average (DMA) at $1955.57 before sellers can challenge the 200-DMA at $1934.20. Nevertheless, the path of least resistance is upward; once buyers reclaim $2000, that could expose the April 23 high at $2048.15, followed by the year-to-date (YTD) high at $2081.82.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1980.05
|Today Daily Change
|-12.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.62
|Today daily open
|1992.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1949.93
|Daily SMA50
|1920.95
|Daily SMA100
|1925.84
|Daily SMA200
|1933.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2004.13
|Previous Daily Low
|1983.29
|Previous Weekly High
|2007.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|1969.9
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.49
|Previous Monthly Low
|1810.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1996.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1991.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1982.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1972.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1961.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2003.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2014.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2024.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
