- Gold Price remains heavy amid firmer yields, ignore USD correction.
- Treasury yields hold at three-year highs on hawkish Fed expectations.
- US Factory Orders, JOLTS job openings eyed for fresh impetus.
Gold Price is trading in close proximity to fresh three-month lows just above $1,850, as sellers remain in charge despite the broad pullback in the US dollar from multi-year peaks. The US Treasury yields stabilize at the highest level in over three-year, keeping the downside pressure intact on the non-interest-bearing gold price.
The yields remain elevated, as investors remain hopeful for an aggressive stance from the Fed, as the world’s most powerful central bank is expected to raise the key rates by 50 bps on Wednesday. The central bank is also likely to begin trimming its balance sheet. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit the highest since December 2018 at 3.004%, earlier on.
Further, demand concerns from the world’s biggest gold consumers, China and India, are also collaborating with the ongoing downtrend in the metal. China is grappling with the worst covid outbreak since Wuhan, which has forced the biggest cities back under lockdowns, hitting the demand for gold coins and bars.
Meanwhile, India’s appetite for gold has reduced due to the recent surge in prices, courtesy of the Russia-Ukraine war-driven safe-haven demand.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls could come up for last dance ahead of Fed
Looking ahead, the sentiment around the yields and the dollar will continue to have a significant bearing on gold price, as all eyes remain on the Fed decision for the next directional move.
In the meantime, the US Factory Orders and JOLTS job openings data will offer some fresh incentives to gold traders.
Gold Price technical levels to consider
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1852.20
|Today Daily Change
|-10.78
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58
|Today daily open
|1863.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1932.31
|Daily SMA50
|1937.41
|Daily SMA100
|1877.95
|Daily SMA200
|1834.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1900
|Previous Daily Low
|1854.63
|Previous Weekly High
|1934.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|1872.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1871.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1882.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1845.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1827.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1799.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1890.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1917.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1935.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
