Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sits near session tops, around $1950 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold managed to gain some positive traction amid some renewed USD selling bias.
  • The risk-on mood might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside.
  • Investors might prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Gold built on its steady intraday move up through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, around the $1950 region.

The precious metal attracted some buying interest on the first day of a new trading week and has now recovered around $20 from the daily swing lows near the $1930 region. The uptick was sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar, which tends to underpin the dollar-denominated commodity.

The deadlock in the US Congress over the latest stimulus measures, along with growing concerns about the US economic recovery kept the USD bulls on the defensive. This coupled with speculations that additional monetary easing may be necessary to keep the US economic growth on the track further benefitted the non-yielding yellow metal.

However, the upbeat market mood – as depicted by a strong rally in the US equity futures – might cap gains for the safe-haven precious metal. Investors might also be reluctant to place any aggressive directional bets ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech during the Jackson Hole Symposium later this week.

This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond 200-hour SMA, around the $1950 area, above which the commodity could accelerate the momentum towards the $1978-80 region. The subsequent positive move should assist bulls to make a fresh attempt to reclaim the key $2000 psychological mark.

In the meantime, the commodity seems more likely to remain confined in a range amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1950.28
Today Daily Change 9.85
Today Daily Change % 0.51
Today daily open 1940.43
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1974.8
Daily SMA50 1863.6
Daily SMA100 1786.31
Daily SMA200 1666.81
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1956.05
Previous Daily Low 1911.64
Previous Weekly High 2015.65
Previous Weekly Low 1911.64
Previous Monthly High 1984.8
Previous Monthly Low 1757.7
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1928.6
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1939.09
Daily Pivot Point S1 1916.03
Daily Pivot Point S2 1891.63
Daily Pivot Point S3 1871.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 1960.44
Daily Pivot Point R2 1980.45
Daily Pivot Point R3 2004.85

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

