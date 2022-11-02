- Gold retraces from weekly highs, eyeing a test of the $1600 figure, following a hawkish Fed.
- XAU/USD hit a daily high at $1669 before erasing its gains.
- If XAU/USD clears the $1617.30 support, a re-test of $1600 is on the cards.
Gold price erased Tuesday’s gains following the release of the November monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, which finished with the US central bank lifting rates by 75 bps to 3.75-4.00%, the highest level reached since 2008, at around the financial crisis. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1635.16, down by 0.81%.
Gold Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After the Fed’s decision, the XAU/USD remains neutral-to-downward biased, aiming to break to fresh two-week lows below $1634. Of note, the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) was pierced as gold hit a fresh four-day high at $1669.52 before retreating to current price levels.
That said, a triple-bottom chart pattern is forming, which would be confirmed by the break of the last swing high, the October 4 daily high at $1729.48.
If that scenario is to play out., the XAU/USD needs to hurdle some key resistance levels in the daily chart. Firstly the 20-day EMA at $1656.26, followed by the 50-day EMA at $1678.25, and the 100-day EMA at $1723.82, ahead of the October monthly high.
On the other hand, if XAU/USD extends its losses, the first support will be the October 21 swing low at $1617.30. A breach of the latter will send XAU sliding towards March 2020 lows at around $1567.80, followed by the $1500 figure.
XAU/USD Key Technical Levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1635.29
|Today Daily Change
|-12.72
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.77
|Today daily open
|1648.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1660.89
|Daily SMA50
|1681.17
|Daily SMA100
|1726.29
|Daily SMA200
|1808
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1657.07
|Previous Daily Low
|1630.77
|Previous Weekly High
|1674.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1638.09
|Previous Monthly High
|1729.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1617.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1647.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1640.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1633.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1618.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1607.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1659.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1671.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1686.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at fresh weekly lows in the Fed’s aftermath
AUD/USD trades around 0.6350, its lowest for the week, as Wall Street plummeted following Fed’s monetary policy decision. Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for another 75 bps rate hike in December, surprising USD bears.
EUR/USD nears 0.9800 following Fed-inspired upsurge
EUR/USD reversed its direction and dropped into negative territory after jumping toward parity. The dollar, which came under heavy selling pressure on the Fed's mention of policy lag, regathered its strength on Powell's hawkish remarks.
Gold slumps below $1,640 in dramatic turnaround
Gold came under heavy selling pressure and fell below $1,640 after having gained nearly 1% with the initial reaction to the Fed's policy announcement. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 4.1% on Powell's hawkish tone, XAU/USD continues to push lower.
Ethereum: Whales-led volatility aims to separate traders from investors
ETH is at a pivotal point. While the price action is undoubtedly bullish following October's last-minute rally, certain on-chain metrics show whales may be satisfied with their gains and seek to book profits. Key levels have been defined to determine the next possible move.
Fed Quick Analysis: Powell pivot? Not so fast, why this looks like a dollar buying opportunity Premium
The Fed is data dependent – that is the sole message traders need to take from the critical rate decision. The central bank raised borrowing costs by 75 bps to 3.75-4.00% for the fourth consecutive time, but markets were already looking into December. That explains the cheerful market reaction.