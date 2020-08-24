Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD edges higher to $1950 area amid weaker USD

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Some renewed USD, sliding US bond yields extended support to the commodity.
  • The upbeat market mood might cap any further gains, at least for the time being.
  • Investors might refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of Jackson Hole symposium.

Gold edged higher during the early European session and refreshed daily tops, closer to the $1950 level in the last hour.

Following a brief consolidation through the early part of the trading action on Monday, the precious metal managed to regain some positive traction amid the emergence of some selling around the US dollar. The impasse over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus, along with concerns about the US economic recovery held the USD bulls on the defensive and benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity.

Apart from this, a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields extended some additional support to the non-yielding yellow metal. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through and the commodity remained well within a three-day-old trading range. A combination of factors failed to impress bullish traders and capped the upside for the commodity, at least for the time being.

Meanwhile, the global risk sentiment got a minor lift amid hopes for a new treatment for the highly contagious coronavirus disease. The US FDA gave an emergency use approval for a new potential treatment that uses blood plasma from patients who have recovered from the virus to treat COVID-19. This, in turn, undermined demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.

Investors might also be reluctant from placing any aggressive directional bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell speech during the Jackson Hole symposium later this week. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond Friday's swing high, around the $1955-56 region, before positioning for any further intraday appreciating move.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1944.48
Today Daily Change 4.05
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 1940.43
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1974.8
Daily SMA50 1863.6
Daily SMA100 1786.31
Daily SMA200 1666.81
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1956.05
Previous Daily Low 1911.64
Previous Weekly High 2015.65
Previous Weekly Low 1911.64
Previous Monthly High 1984.8
Previous Monthly Low 1757.7
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1928.6
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1939.09
Daily Pivot Point S1 1916.03
Daily Pivot Point S2 1891.63
Daily Pivot Point S3 1871.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 1960.44
Daily Pivot Point R2 1980.45
Daily Pivot Point R3 2004.85

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

