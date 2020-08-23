Gold: Next week's key macroeconomic events to keep an eye on

The troy ounce of the precious metal closed the week with small losses at $1,940. The broad-based USD strength on the back of the minutes of the FOMC's July meeting made it difficult for the XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum in the second half of the week. On the other hand, the cautious market mood amid heightened US-China political tensions helped gold stay relatively resilient.
Coming up next week
There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases that could impact the risk sentiment on Monday. On Tuesday, second-quarter GDP data from Germany, which is expected to show a 10.1% contraction in the economic activity on a yearly basis, will be watched closely by the market participants. If the GDP reading comes in worse than expected, the shared currency could come under pressure and cause the demand to shift towards the USD.
On Wednesday, Durable Goods Orders will be featured in the US economic docket but investors are likely to ignore this report while waiting for the Kansas City Fed's annual central banking conference, Jackson Hole Symposium. On Thursday, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, will be discussing the Fed's monetary policy framework in his opening remarks.
Previewing this event, "We expect Powell to shed more light about the upcoming changes to the Statement on Longer-Run Goals and Monetary Policy Strategy," said TD Securities analysts. Last Wednesday, FOMC Minutes showed that most policymakers judged yield caps and targets would likely provide only modest benefits in the current environment. Additionally, policymakers saw costs to yield caps, targets, including the rapid expansion of the balance sheet. If Powell reiterates the view that the Fed is unlikely to opt out for yield curve control, we could see the greenback gather strength and XAU/USD edged lower.
Economic calendar
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Corrective decline will likely extend in the near term
The EUR/USD closed the week in the red just below the 1.1800 level, after reaching a fresh two-year high of 1.1965 and rallying in the previous eight consecutive weeks. The pair is at risk of extending its decline, has a relevant support level at 1.1710.
GBP/USD: Robust data overshadows sour Brexit talks
The GBP/USD pair finished the week unchanged in the 1.3080 price zone, retreating from the year high at 1.3266 tested mid-week. Another round of Brexit talks with the EU ended without progress. GBP/USD has retreated from the year high but remained within familiar levels.
XAU/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, still in the red below $1940 level
Gold prices trimmed losses and rose back to the $1,940 neighbourhood during the American session. XAU/USD bottomed after the release of US economic data at $1,911/oz, the lowest level since August 12 and then rebounded to $1,945.
Upside break in currencies foiled by cautious Fed and stronger PMI
The dollar fell to new lows against the euro, sterling, the Australian dollar, and the Swedish krona last week. However, it was a head fake and the greenback quickly returned to its previous ranges. The combination of the July FOMC minutes that dampened expectations for new initiatives.
WTI: Gains 0.50% to revisit $43.00 despite Thursday’s ‘hanging man’ candle
WTI keeps recovery moves from $41.68 to seesaw around the intraday high of $43.00. The energy benchmark portrayed a bearish candlestick the previous day but buyers fail to relinquish the controls.