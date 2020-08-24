The yellow metal is witnessing a bull market correction as is trading around $1,930, looking for a new direction after a quick trip lower last week. Next big move hinges on Jackson Hole Symposium, which will be held on Thursday and Friday, FXStreet’s Omkar Godbole reports.
Key quotes
“‘A key test next week will be the $1,890 region. If price can stay above that area next week it should provide near term support for gold,’ Giles Coghlan, Chief Currency Analyst at HYCM, told FXStreet.”
“Gold will likely resume the uptrend and revisit the record high of $2,075 if Powell signals greater tolerance for above-target inflation, fueling a deeper drop in real or inflation-adjusted bond yields and fresh sell-off in the greenback.”
“If Powell does not provide clear guidance, the dollar’s oversold bounce will likely gather steam. In that case, gold may find acceptance below the all-important five-month-long bull market trendline. That trendline support is located near $1,890, under which the focus would shift to the Aug. 12 low of $1,863.”
“A bullish-to-bearish trend change would be confirmed if sellers succeed in establishing a foothold under $1,863. That would establish a lower high and lower lows setup on the daily chart.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
