GE Stock: General Electric Company continues its downtrend as former CEO invests in rival Bloom Energy

- NYSE:GE falls by 1.72% on Thursday despite news of Iraq agreement.
- General Electric’s aviation department gets a boost with NASA jet engine production.
It has not been particularly fun for General Electric investors over the past five years as the stock price has seen a near 80% free-fall since August of 2015 when shares were trading for over $30.00. Fast forward to August of 2020 and the price closed Thursday’s trading session at a measly $6.28 – a far cry from what the once behemoth company was worth. Though GE still has a sizable market cap at just under $55 billion, it remains to be seen if the utility conglomerate can ever return to its glory days.
GE’s recent announcement of a deal with the Government of Iraq is a positive sign for a company that has struggled with revenue streams during the novel coronavirus – although its unprofitability was a clear issue far before the worst of the pandemic. Despite the $1.2 billion contract, GE’s stock was little changed and has continued to deteriorate with a 52-week loss of 20%. Shares are trading at below its 50-day moving average of $6.68 and last saw levels above its 200-day moving average in early June. GE has been moving well below the S&P 500 as well – lagging the major index by nearly 40% over the past year.
GE Stock Forecast
Recently, former CEO Jeff Immelt made headlines by going all-in on alternative energy firm Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE). Immelt purchased 70,000 shares totalling nearly $1 million as he called the company “the most exciting energy platform of this era.” One could perceive this as a backhanded jab at General Electric who has struggled to remain relevant in an age of alternative energy sources. One plus for GE’s recently unprofitable aviation wing is the development of a new NASA jet that is testing ultra-quiet, supersonic travel. GE’s stock may seem like a discount today, as evidenced by its presence at #2 on the Robinhood stock popularity list, but it may be a long road back to profitability for the company and its investors.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
