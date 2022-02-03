GBP/USD stalls post Bank of England rally, but bulls eye the 1.3660's

- GBP/USD bulls are cashing in following BoE rally ahead of critical US NFP data on Friday.
- 1.3660 could be targeted on any subsequent US dollar weakness around NFP.
At 1.3605, GBP/USD off its highs of the day by is still positive by some 0.23% following the Bank of England that raised interest rates to 0.5% on Thursday. Technically, there could be more to come as per the technical analysis below.
Meanwhile, the decision had been well telegraphed in the weeks leading into the meeting and markets had priced it in, but the clincher was the fact that nearly half its policymakers wanted a bigger increase to contain rampant price pressures. Back in December, the BoE was the first of the major central bank to actually raise its base rate since the pandemic began. It also signalled further modest tightening "in the coming months".
''In a surprise split decision, four of the nine Monetary Policy Committee members wanted to raise rates to 0.75% in what would have been the biggest increase in borrowing costs since the BoE became operationally independent 25 years ago,'' Reuters reported following the event. ''A slim majority, including Governor Andrew Bailey, voted for a 0.25 percentage point increase.''
BoE summary
In summary of the event, analysts at Rabobank sent out a note as follows:
-
The Bank of England’s MPC voted by a 5-4 majority to raise Bank rate to 0.50%. It got a bit more bang for its buck as Haskel, Mann, Ramsden and Saunders voted for a 50 bps increase.
-
The central bank ceases reinvestment of maturing gilts and starts to unwind its stock of corporate bonds. It reaffirmed to consider actively selling gilts when Bank rate reaches 1.00%.
-
It leans into an inflationary surge it has little control over and, as such, its policy remains hostage to fortune. In the press conference, which was dominated by questions on the real income squeeze, the policy makers seemed very aware of the numerous risks to growth.
-
The medium-term inflation forecasts suggest the peak in Bank rate might be much lower than the 1.50% the market is currently pricing. We forecast another 25 bps rate increase as soon as next meeting, before the MPC may decide it’s best to take a pause and re-assess.
As a consequence, cable vaulted over the psychological 1.3600 mark and printed a high of 1.3628. This was the highest level since Jan. 20. Additionally, UK gilts sold off, with the 10-year yield at its highest since January 2019.
The question now is whether there is more fuel in the sterling bull's tank. Fundamentally, maybe not. Analysts at Td Securities argued that ''GBP's recent price action has reflected a weaker USD rather than GBP strength. Plus, our market dashboard has been calling for a USD pullback recently, given positioning and valuations.''
The analysts added that ''now that things are cleaner, we like scaling back into USD longs, suggesting another near-term GBP top. Still, GBP should outperform the low-yielders, like EUR, CHF, JPY, in the interim.''
Moreover, a main takeaway from the meeting was the fact that the BoE governor, Andrew Bailey, told investors not to assume the central was embarking on a long series of rate hikes. He explained that there would have to be a trade-off between strong inflation and weakening growth as many households see their incomes squeezed.
Now its time to look into the US dollar
However, looking beyond that and away from UK domestics, Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls is now the focus. This could be the catalyst that sterling bulls might use to squeeze out the remaining drops from this bullish leg in cable.
Wednesday's shocking ADP report could be regarded as a bearish prelude for Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls. This might be an event that could hammer down the greenback's coffin that it was placed in on Thursday when DXY broke below 96 and tumbled to the day's lows following a worsening series of ISM Services data, (59.9 vs 62.3 prior).
As illustrated, the H4 chart is leaving a bearish wick, so if this is filled, then cable can keep going. The 15-min chart is bearish below the resistance and 95.10 is eyed.
Meanwhile, US officials have been hinting at an awful jobs number Friday and the ADP seems to have confirmed this on Thursday. (A total of -301k jobs were lost vs. an expected gain of 180k, while December was revised to 776k from 807k previously).
Traders will be cautious that while the Federal Reserve is expected to look through ay near term weakness in the labour market, and subsequently hikes in March regardless of tomorrow's jobs data outcome, as analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained, ''if labour market weakness persists for a couple of months beyond this, then the Fed will rethink its likely rate path.'' Therefore, a poor number could still hurt the greenback and enable GBP to glide higher.
GBP/USD technical analysis
As per the pre-BoE analysis, GBP/USD bulls stay on course ahead of the BoE event, the upside potential was highlighted as follows:
''The price has burst through what might have been expected to be a firmer resistance on the 4-hour charts near 1.3525. A break of 1.3580 could set the stage for a rally through to the 1.3660s to mitigate an old imbalance of price between here and there. ''
GBP/USD live market
The price extended the rally and has started to correct, penetrating the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement already with the 50% mean reversion in its sights where it meets a prior high. 1.3660 could be targeted on any subsequent US dollar weakness before the week is out.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to multi-week highs above 1.1400 on ECB potential March recalibration
EUR/USD rose further and reached at 1.1411, the highest level since mid-January on Thursday amid a potential policy recalibration at the March meeting. The euro was already outperforming following ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments. She didn't push back against market pricing of rate hikes in 2022.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.3600 on broad dollar weakness
GBP/USD regained its traction after dropping below 1.3600 during BOE Governor Bailey's press conference and was last seen posting modest daily gains near 1.3620. The dollar is having a difficult time finding demand on Thursday as investors react to surprisingly hawkish comments from ECB President Lagarde.
Gold Price Forecast: Holding above 1,800 without clear directional strength Premium
Central banks brought volatility to financial markets, with spot gold falling to $1,788.61 a troy ounce to quickly regain the 1,800 threshold.
Crypto sentiments rolls over as Meta shakes Nasdaq
The whole cryptocurrency space contained losses for now as Meta earnings issued a warning and rattled the Nasdaq index with losses in the ASIA PAC and European session.
Why are Netflix shares down 30% in 2022?
Netflix shares have tumbled 30% YTD, similar to its tech brethren, who have by-in-large, been facing huge downward pressure. For interest sake, NFLX was down 37% from its all-time high in November 2021.