GBP/USD slides below 1.2500 on downbeat UK employment data, focus on US Retail Sales, debt ceiling talks

- GBP/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, reverses week-start rebound from a fortnight low.
- UK Claimant Count Change rise for April, ILO Unemployment Rate also increase for three months to March.
- BoE’s Pill highlights inflation woes to defend hawkish monetary policy.
- US Retail Sales for April, policymakers’ efforts to avoid debt payment default will be the key to follow for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD refreshes intrday low near 1.2490 as it bears the burden of mostly downbeat UK employment numbers heading into Tuesday’s London open.
UK Claimant Count Change jumped by 46.7K in April versus -10.8K expected and 26.5K prior while ILO Unemployment Rate for three months to March rose to 3.9% against expectations of witnessing no change figure of 3.8%. Further, the Average Earnings excluding bonus and including for three months to March came in unimpressive despite crossing the forecasts.
The latest figures, however, justifies Monday’s hawkish comments from Bank of England (BoE) Chief Economist Huw Pill. “The Bank of England needs to guard against second-round inflationary effects which could see inflation bottom out at 4% or 5%, rather than return to its 2% target,” said BoE per Reuters.
Even if the downbeat UK data weigh on the Pound Sterling price, the sluggish US Dollar puts a floor under the GBP/USD price. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) keeps the week-start pullback from the monthly high despite bouncing off intraday low to 102.45 by the press time.
That said, the greenback’s latest weakness could be linked to Monday’s NY Empire State Manufacturing Index which marked the biggest fall since April 2020, to -31.8 for May. The same joins the downbeat signals from the US inflation numbers flashed the last week, as well as justifying the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) dovish hike. Recently, the odds of witnessing no rate hike from the Fed in 2023 are popular.
On a different page, mixed views surrounding the US policymakers’ readiness to avoid the debt ceiling expiration, global markets turn cautious as President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy brace for the key negotiations scheduled at 19:00 GMT. That said, the latest comments from US House Speaker McCarthy saying, “I don’t think we’re in a good place,” seem to put a floor under the US Dollar price, via fears of deadlock on the US debt ceiling extension as Republicans may stick to their demand.
Having witnessed initial market reaction to the UK job numbers, the GBP/USD pair may witness lackluster moves amid anxiety ahead of the US Retail Sales for April, expected at 0.7% MoM versus -0.6% prior. Following that, the talks between US President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy to avoid debt expiration will be crucial to watch as the deadline of US default looms, recently brought forward to the first week of June.
Should the US data trace the latest trend of being downbeat, as well as the US policymakers manage to either solve the default riddle or unveils guide to extend the debt ceiling, the GBP/USD may recover.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD remains indecisive while staying between a one-month-old ascending trend line and the mid-April peak, respectively near 1.2450 and 1.2550.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2511
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.2529
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2513
|Daily SMA50
|1.2367
|Daily SMA100
|1.2254
|Daily SMA200
|1.1963
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2535
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2444
|Previous Weekly High
|1.268
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.244
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2479
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.247
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2412
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.238
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2561
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2593
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2651
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0850 as US Dollar loses momentum amid risk appetite Premium
The US Dollar lost momentum amid a rally in equity prices, helping the EUR/USD trim losses. The pair rose from weekly lows near 1.0800 toward the 1.0850; after finding support above the 100-day SMA. Still, the Euro is headed to the lowest daily close since late March.
GBP/USD off weekly lows, but unable to hold above 1.2500
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses and rose to 1.2510 before pulling back below 1.2500. Earlier, the pair had hit a multi-week low near 1.2420. The improving risk sentiment weighed on the US Dollar, which turned negative during the American session.
Gold: Bears maintain the pressure, $1,969.20 next in line Premium
Spot Gold extended its weekly decline to $1,974.99 a troy ounce, its lowest for May, bouncing just modestly after Wall Street’s opening and trading around $1,980.
Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens might end up driving Bitcoin price to $20,000
Bitcoin Ordinals, which enabled the possibility of creating NFTs on the world’s biggest cryptocurrency network, is starting to weigh on the network.
Target (TGT) Stock Earnings News: Profits beat the Street, but revenue remains flat
Target reported an impressive first quarter earnings beat early Wednesday, but shares barely budged as revenue grew just 0.6% from a year earlier.