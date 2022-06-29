- GBP/USD is expected to record more losses on downsizing growth prospects in the UK economy.
- The UK economy is facing the headwinds of a severe slippage in the real income of the households.
- Higher US PCE has escalated the odds of a consecutive 75 bps rate hike by the Fed.
The GBP/USD pair has witnessed a sigh of relief after nosediving to near the critical support of 1.2100 as the asset has started balancing around 1.2121. However, this doesn’t warrant a halt in the downside move as more downside is on the cards. The pessimist commentary from Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey on the growth prospects of the UK economy has weakened sterling against the greenback.
As per the commentary from BOE’s Bailey, that “We are being hit by a very large real income shock" signifies that the accelerating inflation rate has squeezed the ‘paychecks’ of the households in the pound area. Their heavy personal spending expenditures are now weighed by higher prices rather than higher quantities as the inflation rate has climbed above 9%.
Meanwhile, the extended recovery in the US dollar index (DXY) has dented the appeal of the risk-perceived currencies. The DXY is balancing above 105.00 and is expected to test its 19-year high at 105.79. The odds of a consecutive 75 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) have advanced on the higher-than-expected US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE). The economic data has improved to 7.1% from the prior print of 7%.
Going forward, investors will focus on the release of the UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers. As per the market consensus, the UK GDP is seen stable at 8.7% and 0.8% on an annual and quarterly basis respectively. On the dollar front, the release of the US ISM PMI on Friday will be of key importance. A preliminary estimate for the economic data is 55 vs. 56.1 recorded earlier.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2124
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|1.2183
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2335
|Daily SMA50
|1.245
|Daily SMA100
|1.2845
|Daily SMA200
|1.3177
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2292
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2181
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2324
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2161
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2223
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2249
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2145
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2107
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2034
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2257
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.233
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2368
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD dribbles around key support below 0.6900, China PMI, US PCE inflation eyed
AUD/USD holds onto the previous day’s bounce off important support while taking rounds to 0.6870 during Thursday’s inactive early Asian session. In addition to defending the corrective pullback, the Aussie pair also portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of important data from a major customer China.
EUR/USD renews fortnight low with eyes on 1.0420, focus on EU/US inflation
EUR/USD bears take a breather around mid 1.0400s, pressured near 1.0440 by the press time, as sour sentiment joins anxiety ahead of the Fed’s preferred inflation version. The latest inaction could be linked to the general market dormancy during the initial hours of the Asian session.
Gold loses battle from $1820, focus shifts to US Core PCE Price Index
Gold price (XAU/USD) has turned sideways after displaying wild swings in the New York session. The precious metal is oscillating in a narrow range of $1,814.96-1,819.13 after reversing its gains.
Polygon's MATIC price signals hard times to come, here's why
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!