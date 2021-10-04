GBP/USD Price Analysis: Three-week-old resistance challenge bulls above 1.3600

- GBP/USD grinds higher, defends 1.3600 after three-day uptrend.
- 10-DMA breakout, firmer RSI favor buyers to battle immediate resistance line.
- Previous support from July adds to the upside filters.
GBP/USD keeps the first daily break above 10-DMA in three weeks while taking rounds to 1.3610 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
In addition to the DMA breakout, gradually firming RSI line also justifies the three-day uptrend.
However, a downward sloping trend line from September 14 and the 11-week-old support-turned-resistance, respectively around 1.3625 and 1.3645, challenge the quote’s further advances.
Even if the GBP/USD prices rally beyond 1.3645, the latest September’s swing high near 1.3750 will question the bulls before 100-DMA resistance of 1.3860.
Alternatively, pullback moves need to drop back below the 10-DMA level near 1.3590 to recall the sellers.
Following that, the 1.3570 level may offer an intermediate halt during the fall targeting the last month’s low around 1.3410.
Overall, GBP/USD remains in the recovery mode with a bumpy road ahead.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3607
|Today Daily Change
|0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44%
|Today daily open
|1.3547
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3706
|Daily SMA50
|1.3772
|Daily SMA100
|1.3872
|Daily SMA200
|1.3843
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3576
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3434
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3729
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3412
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3522
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3488
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3462
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3377
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.332
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3604
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3661
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3746
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls need validation from 1.1660
EUR/USD struggles to extend the rebound from yearly low, sidelined of late. Upbeat RSI, firmer Momentum line favor buyers to overcome immediate resistance line. 50-SMA, three-week-old falling trend line will be a tough nut to crack for bulls.
GBP/USD: Three-week-old resistance challenge bulls above 1.3600
GBP/USD keeps the first daily break above 10-DMA in three weeks while taking rounds to 1.3610 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In addition to the DMA breakout, gradually firming RSI line also justifies the three-day uptrend.
EUR/USD: Bulls need validation from 1.1660
EUR/USD struggles to extend the rebound from yearly low, sidelined of late. Upbeat RSI, firmer Momentum line favor buyers to overcome immediate resistance line. 50-SMA, three-week-old falling trend line will be a tough nut to crack for bulls.
Shiba Inu breaks out and SHIB targets $0.0000125
Here's a brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Out analysts evaluate SHIB's trend now that it has broken through a key area of resistance.
RBA Preview: Sluggish economic progress should mean a cautious RBA
The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on monetary policy on Tuesday, October 5. Market players are anticipating an on-hold stance, with no changes to the cash rate and the financial facilities programs.