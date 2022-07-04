- A responsive buying action after testing the two-week-old support of the June 14 low at 1.1970 favors sterling.
- The cable is attempting to breach the critical barricade of 1.2100 in the Asian session.
- Pound bulls are established above the 20-EMA and are aiming to oscillate above the 50-EMA.
The GBP/USD pair is attempting to overstep the potential resistance of 1.2106 in order to turn the rebound into a bullish reversal. The pound bulls are hovering around the above-mentioned potential resistance from the early Tokyo session.
The cable has witnessed a responsive buying action after testing the two-week-old support of the June 14 low at 1.1970. Usually, a responsive buying action in the asset indicates that the asset has become a value bet now. Currently, the potential resistance of Wednesday’s low at 1.2106 is acting as a major barricade for the pound bulls.
An establishment above the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2090 adds to the upside filters. Also, the cable has attacked the 50-EMA at 1.2115. However, sustainability above the same will strengthen the pound bulls further.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a 40.00-60.00 range, which signals a consolidation ahead.
A decisive move above Monday’s high at 1.2122 will send the asset towards Friday’s high at 1.2188. A breach of the latter will drive the cable towards Tuesday’s high at 1.2292.
Alternatively, the greenback bulls could regain their glory if the asset drops below Friday’s low at 1.1976. An occurrence of the same will drag the asset towards the round-level support at 1.1900, followed by a 26 March 2020 low at 1.1777.
GBP/USD hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2106
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2099
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2277
|Daily SMA50
|1.2399
|Daily SMA100
|1.2803
|Daily SMA200
|1.3154
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.218
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1976
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2332
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1976
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2054
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2102
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.199
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1881
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1786
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2194
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2289
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2398
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
