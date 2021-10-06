GBP/USD Price Analysis: Rejection at 1.3650 recalls the sellers

- GBP/USD stalls its four-day recovery rally from ten-month lows.
- The cable is testing 1.3600 following a U-turn from near 1.3650.
- RSI has turned lower below the midline, allowing room for more declines.
Sellers seem to have returned this Wednesday, knocking off GBP/USD back into the red zone after four straight days of gains.
Fuel shortage problems and renewed Brexit concerns continue to weigh on the pound while the cable currently remains undermined by the broad-based US dollar strength. The safe-haven dollar benefits from the risk-off mood, courtesy of the advance in the Treasury yields on rising energy costs and Fed’s tapering expectations.
The focus now remains on the US ADP jobs data for fresh dollar trades, as the UK data docket remains relatively scarce.
From a near-term technical perspective, the price is testing bids near 1.3600, having faced rejection just below the 1.3650 psychological level.
Acceptance above the latter would prompt the bulls to take on the bearish 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.3683, above which the 1.3700 round number could come into play.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is edging lower below the midline, backing the renewed downside in the spot.
Meanwhile, the 100-DMA is on the verge of cutting the 200-DMA from above, which if materialized would confirm a bear cross and add credence to the negative bias.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Alternatively, the immediate decline could find support at Tuesday’s low of 1.3584, below which a drop towards the 1.3500 level cannot be ruled out.
The multi-month lows of 1.3411 could be next on the sellers’ radars.
GBP/USD: Additional levels to consider
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3610
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3629
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3687
|Daily SMA50
|1.3762
|Daily SMA100
|1.3862
|Daily SMA200
|1.3845
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3648
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3584
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3729
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3412
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3624
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3609
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3593
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3557
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.353
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3657
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3684
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.372
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches yearly lows below 1.1600 ahead of ADP
EUR/USD remains pressured towards the 14-month low of 1.1562. Cautious sentiment favors the US dollar ahead of ADP Employment Change. Filibuster for debt limit eyed as Biden battles GOP rejection, Fed tapering concerns prevail. Eurozone Retail Sales and Fedspeak awaited as well.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3600 ahead of key US data
GBP/USD is closing in on 1.3600, stalling its four-day recovery momentum amid risk-off mood. The US dollar is benefiting from dour mood and the advance in the Treasury yields, as surging energy costs and US debt ceiling woes continue to weigh on the investor sentiment. Renewed Brexit concerns also add to the downside in the cable.
XAU/USD slides back closer to $1,750 amid rising bond yields, stronger USD
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day's modest bounce, instead met with some fresh supply on Wednesday and dropped back closer to the $1,750 level heading into the European session.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu price can rally another 100% if it can overcome this barrier
Shiba Inu price has been highly giving to its holders as it nearly tripled in value over the past week. While this run-up might be eye-popping, SHIB can embark on another 100% upswing if it can breach a significant barrier.
US ADP Employment Change Preview: Yes, it's all about the Fed
The Federal Reserve has promised a bond taper before the end of the year. There are two FOMC meetings left in 2021, November 3 and December 15. A strong September payroll report, after August’s disappointment, would help cement that announcement for November.