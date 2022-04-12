- A barricade of the 200-EMA has dragged the asset to its critical bottom to near 1.3000.
- A bearish range shift in the RSI (14) is advocating the greenback bulls to dictate the asset.
- The trendline placed from 1.3300 will continue to act as a strong resistance.
The GBP/USD pair is oscillating in a wide range of 1.2989-1.3056 since Monday, struggling hard to secure 1.3000. The pair has witnessed a sheer downside after printing March highs to near 1.3300. The cable is eyeing a trigger that may help in finding a direction going forward. However, the asset is going to witness heavy volumes and wider ticks soon.
On a four-hour scale, the asset has witnessed a steep fall after failing to overstep the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3300. The pair is auctioning near the critical previous bottom, which is March 14 low at 1.3000. Usually, a decisive break below a critical bottom pushes the asset into a prolonged negative trajectory. The trendline placed from March 23 high at 1.3300, adjoining the April 5 high at 1.3167 will act as a major barricade going forward.
The 50-EMA is scaling lower, which signals more weakness ahead. Adding to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates the continuation of a bearish move.
A confident drop below Friday’s low at 1.2982 will activate greenback bulls, which will drag the asset towards the 2 November 2020 low at 1.2854, followed by round level support at 1.2800.
On the contrary, sterling bulls may dictate the prices if the asset oversteps April 7 high at 1.3106 decisively. This will push the pair towards the April 4 high at 1.3137. A breach of the April 4 high will send the asset towards the round level resistance at 1.3200.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3021
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.303
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3124
|Daily SMA50
|1.3301
|Daily SMA100
|1.336
|Daily SMA200
|1.3537
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3057
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2989
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3167
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3031
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3015
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2994
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2958
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2926
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3062
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3093
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3129
