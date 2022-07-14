GBP/USD Price Analysis: Momentum divergence supports pound bulls, 1.1900 eyed

- Pound bulls have rebounded after hitting the lower portion of the Falling Channel.
- The cable is expecting a pullback as the RSI (14) has displayed momentum loss.
- Declining 50-EMA is still favoring the greenback bulls.
The GBP/USD pair is oscillating in a narrow range of 1.1817-1.1828 in early Asia after a firmer rebound from Thursday’s low at 1.1760. On a broader note, the cable has remained in the grip of bears after failing to sustain above the critical resistance of 1.1900.
The cable has rebounded after sensing a cushion from the lower portion of the falling channel formed on an hourly scale. The upper portion of the above-mentioned hart pattern is placed from July 4 high at 1.2165 while the lower portion is plotted from July 5 low at 1.1900. A rebound from the lower portion of the above-mentioned chart pattern doesn't resemble a bullish reversal but a pullback move, which may meet offers soon.
The greenback bulls are defending the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.1831. While the 50-EMA is still higher than the cable prices and indicates the short-term trend is still down.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has displayed signs of momentum loss as the asset is continuously forming lower highs while the momentum oscillator is forming higher lows. The formation of a bullish negative divergence dictates a bullish reversal but needs more filters for validation.
The cable is expected to display more losses if the asset drops below the round-level support of 1.1800. An occurrence of the same will drag the asset towards the 26 March 2020 low at 1.1777, followed by a 25 March 2020 low at 1.1638.
Alternatively, a decisive move above the July 8 high of 1.2056 will send the asset towards July 4 high at 1.2161. A breach of the latter will drive the cable towards June 28 high at 1.2292.
GBP/USD hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1827
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0063
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.53
|Today daily open
|1.189
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2124
|Daily SMA50
|1.2304
|Daily SMA100
|1.2674
|Daily SMA200
|1.309
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1968
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1828
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2165
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1876
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1914
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1881
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1823
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1755
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1683
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1963
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2035
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2103
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
