- GBP/USD remains pressured after reversing from short-term key moving average.
- Five-week-old horizontal support challenges immediate downside, bulls need validation from 1.2055.
- MACD signals, RSI (14) hint at further consolidation from yearly low.
GBP/USD holds onto the previous day’s pullback from the 20-DMA around 1.1970 amid Thursday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the Cable pair ignores MACD and RSI (14) as bears approach a horizontal support area established since June 14, around 1.1930.
The quote’s further downside appears limited as the 1.1900 threshold and 1.1880 level may test the bears before directing them to the two-year low around 1.1760, flashed last week.
It’s worth noting that the GBP/USD weakness past 1.1760 won’t hesitate to drag it towards the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of June 16 to July 19 moves, around 1.1650.
On the contrary, an upside break of the 20-DMA, at 1.2020 by the press time, isn’t a green signal to the Cable buyers as July 08 swing high near 1.2055 appears the short-term hurdle to the north.
Following that, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the June-July downside, close to 1.2105, will precede the June 22 low of 1.2161 to challenge the GBP/USD buyers.
Overall, GBP/USD is likely to witness further downside but the road to the south is bumpy and long.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.197
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|1.1992
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2049
|Daily SMA50
|1.2269
|Daily SMA100
|1.2615
|Daily SMA200
|1.3056
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2046
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1925
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2039
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.176
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1971
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.193
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1867
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1809
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2108
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2171
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles around 0.6900 as recession fears return
AUD/USD licks its wounds around 0.6900, after posting the first daily loss in a week as it reversed from the monthly top. The Aussie pair’s pullback could be linked to the market’s fresh fears of recession and inflation.
EURUSD price aims to recapture 1.0200 ahead of ECB policy
EURUSD price shifted into a correction mode after failing to surpass Tuesday’s high at 1.0269 on Wednesday. The availability of barricades around a fresh three-week high activated selling pressure and dragged the asset to near 1.0156.
Gold price is 'smelting' below $1,700 and just $20.00 away from key weekly pivot
Gold price is down 0.85% at $1,696,84 as the US dollar strengthens which left XAUUSD for December delivery down US$10.40 to US$1,717.70. Still, the spot gold price is below the psychological threshold and traders are eyeing a move to the weekly pivot of $1,676.
Here’s a recap of the successful trades we forecasted for Solana price this week
Solana price has been a very enjoyable chart to trade, however partaking in additional moves is ill-advised until further evidence can depict a safe entry. Solana price currently trades at $42.70. Invalidation of the macro downtrend thesis remains at $50.50.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!