- GBP/USD remains pressured around the lowest levels since March 2020.
- Three-week-old bearish channel joins downbeat RSI to keep sellers hopeful.
- Key SMAs add to the upside filters, two-month-old support line challenges bears.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.1850 as it failed to extend the corrective pullback from the 28-month low beyond 1.1916. That said, the cable pair prints mild losses around 1.1880 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the quote stays inside a three-week-old bearish channel formation amid downbeat RSI conditions.
That said, the quote’s latest weakness eyes the recently flashed multi-month low near 1.1810.
Following that, the 1.1800 threshold and the lower line of the stated channel, around 1.1740 by the press time, could lure the GBP/USD bears.
It should be noted, however, that a downward sloping support line from May 12, near 1.1730 could test the pair’s weakness past 1.1740.
On the flip side, recovery remains elusive until the quote remains inside the stated channel. That said, the 50-SMA level of 1.1990 acts as an extra filter to the north, other than the stated channel’s resistance line near 1.1960.
Even so, the GBP/USD buyers could remain worried unless witnessing a clear upside break of the 200-SMA level surrounding 1.2260.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1879
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.1887
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2139
|Daily SMA50
|1.2318
|Daily SMA100
|1.2691
|Daily SMA200
|1.3098
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1916
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1807
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2165
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1876
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1849
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1875
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1824
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1761
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1715
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1933
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1979
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2042
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
