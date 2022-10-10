- GBP/USD edges lower for the third straight day and drops to over a one-week low on Monday.
- A combination of factors continues to underpin the USD and exerts some downward pressure.
- The technical setup also favours bears and supports prospects for additional near-term losses.
The GBP/USD pair recovers a few pips from over a one-week low and trades in neutral territory, around the 1.1075 region during the early North American session.
An intraday recovery in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a positive turnaround in the equity markets - caps gains for the safe-haven US dollar and acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. The British pound further draws support from the Bank of England's move to launch the Temporary Expanded Collateral Repo Facility (TECRF) to support market functioning.
That said, worries about a deeper global economic downturn, a further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and fresh US-China trade jitters should keep a lid on any optimistic move. This should lend support to the buck amid hawkish Fed expectations. This, along with concerns about the UK government's fiscal policy, might cap the upside for the GBP/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, spot prices, so far, have shown some resilience below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent recovery from an all-time low. That said, the post-NFP breakdown below the 1.1180 confluence - comprising of 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the lower end of a two-week-old ascending trend channel - favours bearish traders.
This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the downside and any attempted recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity. Hence, a subsequent fall below the 1.1025 area (the daily swing low), towards the 1.1000 psychological mark, remains a distinct possibility ahead of the monthly UK employment details on Tuesday.
On the flip side, the 1.1100 mark now seems to act as an immediate barrier ahead of the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, currently around the 1.1165 region. This is followed by the 1.1200 round figure, which if cleared decisively could trigger a short-covering rally. The GBP/USD pair could then accelerate the recovery move and aim back to reclaim the 1.1300 round-figure mark.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1074
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.1079
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1238
|Daily SMA50
|1.1618
|Daily SMA100
|1.192
|Daily SMA200
|1.2538
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1225
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1055
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1496
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1055
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.112
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.116
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1014
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.095
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0844
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1184
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.129
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1354
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
