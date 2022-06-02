- GBP/USD remains sidelined after bouncing off the 21-DMA support.
- 10-DMA restricts immediate upside amid receding bullish bias of MACD signals.
- Descending trend line from February, 50-DMA stand tall to challenge further advances.
GBP/USD portrays the typical pre-NFP trading lull as buyers and sellers jostle around 1.2580 during Friday’s Asian session.
The cable pair reversed from a fortnight low the previous day while posting the biggest daily jump in two weeks. The recovery moves gained support from the 21-DMA, as well as bullish MACD signals.
However, recently smaller green bars on the MACD, the difference between the MACD line and signal line, join the 10-DMA level surrounding 1.2580 to challenge the GBP/USD pair’s immediate upside.
Even if the quote manages to cross the 1.2580 immediate hurdle, the latest swing high around 1.2670 precedes a convergence of the descending trend line from February 18 and 50-DMA, close to 1.2700-15, to challenge the pair buyers.
Meanwhile, the pair’s downside past 21-DMA support of 1.2460 will need validation from the 1.2410-2400 region, comprising levels marked since April 28, to recall GBP/USD bears.
Following that, the area surrounding the mid-1.2200s can act as the last defense for bulls before directing the prices down to May’s low of 1.2155.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2579
|Today Daily Change
|0.0095
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76%
|Today daily open
|1.2484
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2442
|Daily SMA50
|1.2738
|Daily SMA100
|1.3077
|Daily SMA200
|1.3315
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2617
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2458
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2667
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2472
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2519
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2556
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2423
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2362
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2265
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2581
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2678
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.274
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
