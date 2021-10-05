GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need validation from 100-SMA

- GBP/USD grinds higher after crossing six-week-old horizontal area, descending trend line from mid-September.
- Momentum line hints at a pullback below the key SMA hurdle.
- Sellers will wait for a 50-SMA breakdown for fresh entries.
GBP/USD struggles to keep the latest rebound above 1.3600, recently easing to 1.3625 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
The cable pair crossed the key 1.3600-3610 resistance area, now support, the previous day but the 100-SMA challenges the upside moves. The Momentum indicator also hints at the bull’s tiredness.
Even so, the pullback remains elusive unless breaking the 50-SMA level of 1.3582, not to forget the convergence of a horizontal area from August 20 and a three-week-old descending trend line near 1.3610-3600.
In a case where the GBP/USD sellers retake controls, a one-week-long horizontal line around 1.3520 will probe the downturn targeting the yearly low marked in September around 1.3415.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of the 100-SMA, close to 1.3665 by the press time, will aim for late September’s swing high near 1.3750 before directing the GBP/USD bulls to the last month’s peak of 1.3913.
Overall, GBP/USD bulls should wait for a confirmation of the latest price-positive signal.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3627
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.3611
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3695
|Daily SMA50
|1.3767
|Daily SMA100
|1.3867
|Daily SMA200
|1.3844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.364
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3532
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3729
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3412
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3599
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3573
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3548
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3486
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.344
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3657
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3703
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3765
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
