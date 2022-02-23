GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears roll sleeve up as cable skids below 50 and 200 EMAs

- Bears are likely to strengthen once the cable slips below 1.3536.
- After violating the 50 and 200 EMA towards the south, bears have taken control.
- The RSI (14) has slipped below its range of 40.00-60.00, which adds to the downside filters.
The GBP/USD has slipped near the shared low of Tuesday and February 16 at 1.3539 in the American session as the cable loses ground after slipping below the 50-period and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on Wednesday.
GBP/USD is oscillating in a narrow range of 1.3536-1.3548 in the early Asian session after a bloodbath, which indicates that investors are initiating offers on expectations of a further downward move.
On an hourly scale, GBP/USD has fallen on the face after the major retreats from Wednesday’s high at 1.3621. It is worth noting that the 50 and 200 EMAs are on the verge of shaping a bearish crossover, which would add to the downside filters.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has breached its oscillation range of 40.00-60.00 on lower side, which claims for more weakness ahead, showing no signs of divergence and oversold.
Bears are now eyeing Wednesday’s low at 1.3536, as violation of the same will push the cable towards the February 11 low at 1.3514, followed by February 15 low at 1.3486.
On the flip side, bulls can show up if the cable overstep Wednesday’s high at 1.3621 decisively towards Friday’s high at 1.3643 and January 20 high at 1.3662 respectively.
GBP/USD hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3544
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1.3584
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3534
|Daily SMA50
|1.3511
|Daily SMA100
|1.3506
|Daily SMA200
|1.3684
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3606
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3538
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3643
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3487
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3564
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.358
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3546
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3509
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3479
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3614
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3643
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3681
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
