- The cable is going through the process of inventory distribution for further downside.
- For more downside, a breakdown of the RSI (14) below 40.00 could be optimal.
- EUR/USD could re-visit pandemic lows after violating the round-level support of 1.1700.
The GBP/USD pair is indicating a volatility squeeze as the asset is auctioning in an extremely narrow range in the early Tokyo session. The cable is struggling to cross the immediate hurdle of 1.1800. On a broader note, the asset is oscillating in a 1.1757-1.1838 range after a pullback move from a two-year low at 1.1717.
A formation of a bearish pennant chart pattern on an hourly scale is strengthening the greenback bulls. The above-mentioned chart pattern results in a sheer downside move after a downside break of the consolidation. Usually, a consolidation phase denotes the distribution of inventory from institutional investors to retail participants as the latter prefers catching a falling knife rather than selling the weakness.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.1800 is overlapping with the cable prices, which signals a consolidation ahead.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates the unavailability of a potential trigger for a decisive move. However, a dip below 40.00 by the momentum oscillator will activate a fresh downside impulsive wave.
The investing community will witness a vertical downside move if cable drops below the two-year low at 1.1717, which will drag the asset towards the 25 March 2020 low at 1.1638, followed by the 19 March 2020 low at 1.1472.
Alternatively, the pound bulls could regain their mojo and may drive the asset higher towards the August 3 low and high at 1.2135 and 1.2200 after violating the psychological resistance of 1.2000 decisively.
GBP/USD hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1796
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|1.1837
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2079
|Daily SMA50
|1.2078
|Daily SMA100
|1.2343
|Daily SMA200
|1.286
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1878
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1717
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2148
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1792
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1817
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1779
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.165
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1583
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1904
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1971
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2065
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls eye 0.6950 for Thursday's business, bears need to get below 0.6880
AUD/USD has been bottoming on the charts with a move below 0.69 the figure from where it has formed a peak bullish formation and bulls will be looking to engage from within 0.69 again for a bust higher over the course of the forthcoming sessions.
EUR/USD treads water around mid 0.9900s with eyes on Jackson Hole
EUR/USD remains sidelined after a volatile day that ended near the opening price. US dollar bulls relinquished controls after mixed US data helped equities to print mild gains. The second readings of German/US GDP, Germany’s IFO Sentiment figures and US Core PCE data could also entertain traders.
Gold aims establishment above $1,750, DXY stabilizes ahead of Jackson Hole
Gold price is displaying a lackluster performance as it is hovering around the critical hurdle of $1,750.00. On a broader note, the precious metal is auctioning in an inventory adjustment phase after a firmer rebound from Tuesday’s low of $1,727.85.
Crypto.com’s CRO edges near calamity, but On-chain metrics suggest whales aren’t selling.
Crypto.com price has fallen 20% since August 20. On-Chain metrics show a consistent reduction of CRO tokens on exchanges. The safest way to confirm an uptrend is a breach of $0.15 with an influx of volume.
Jackson Hole Symposium Preview: Will Powell power dollar bulls? Premium
The US dollar made another attempt to take on the two-decade peak heading into the Jackson Hole Symposium, which is crucial for the market’s pricing of the Fed’s rate hike expectations in the coming months. Will Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech provide additional legs to the dollar rally?