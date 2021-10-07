GBP/USD consolidates recovery above 1.3600, near weekly highs

- The pound returns above 1.3600 with weekly highs 13650 on sight.
- The US dollar loses steam ahead of Friday's NFP report.
- GBP/USD remains negative while below 1.3914 – Commerzbank.
The British pound has reversed the previous day’s decline on Thursday, buoyed by a somewhat softer tone on the USD. The cable is consolidating above 1.3600 after bouncing from 1.3545 lows, at a short distance to a one-week high of 1.3650.
The pound pares losses against a softer USD
The sterling has appreciated about 0.25% on the day, fuelled by brighter market sentiment and market expectations about a BoE rate hike.
Fears of stagflation have eased on Thursday, as oil prices pulled back from seven-year highs and Russian President, Vladimir Putin, promised to increase gas supplies to Europe. The brighter market sentiment has been reflected in advances on the world’s major stock indexes and has sent the risk-sensitive GBP higher.
Beyond that, market expectations that the Bank of England would lead the rest of the major central banks in raising interest rates remain another source of support for the sterling.
On the other end, the USD has lost ground with the investors playing a cautious game ahead of the release of US Non-Farm Payrolls data. A strong employment report is expected to prompt the Federal Reserve to announce the end of the Quantitative Easing era, which might set the near-term direction of the greenback.
GBP/USD's bias remains negative while below 1.3914 – Commerzbank
From a broader perspective, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, sees the risk skewed to the downside while below 1.3914: “Currently while capped by 1.3914 we will maintain a negative bias and allow for a scope to the 200-week ma at 1.3161. The recent low is 1.3411.”
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3621
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1.3582
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3678
|Daily SMA50
|1.3756
|Daily SMA100
|1.3856
|Daily SMA200
|1.3845
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3636
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3544
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3729
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3412
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3579
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3601
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3538
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3495
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3446
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3631
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.368
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3723
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed near the 2021 low
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1550, a handful of pips above the year low, unable to recover despite the prevalent optimism. EUR gains limited by soft European data and inflation-related concerns.
GBP/USD extends rebound, trades above 1.3620
The impressive performance of Wall Street's main indexes helps the risk-sensitive British pound gather strength in the American session on Thursday. With the US Dollar Index edging lower toward 94.00, GBP/USD is trading at fresh daily highs above 1.3620.
Gold continued consolidation, bears in charge
Global indexes soared alongside US government bond yields, reflecting a better perception of risk. Attention shifts to the US Nonfarm Payrolls report and its possible effects on Fed’s decisions. XAU/USD is neutral between Fibonacci levels, but the risk skews to the downside.
Bitcoin targets $60,000 next as BTC enters new leg up in bull market
Bitcoin has been on a tear this week, hand-in-hand with Shiba Inu. With a 14% rally, price action in BTC still has some room left to go higher. The next price target to the upside for bulls is the high from late May near $60,000.
US September Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises
NFPs forecasted to increase by nearly 500,000 in September. Gold is likely to react more significantly to a disappointing jobs report than an upbeat one. Gold's movement has no apparent connection with NFP deviation four hours after the release.