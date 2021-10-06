GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3600 with support at 1.3540

From a broader perspective, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, sees the pair biased lower, towards 1.3161: “GBP/USD has not maintained the break of the 1.3515/04 January 2009 low and 2019 peak – it is not clear if this was a premature break or a false break, but intraday Elliott wave counts remain negative and we will look to reinstate short positions (…) “Currently while capped by 1.3914 we will maintain a negative bias and allow for a scope to the 200-week ma at 1.3161. The recent low is 1.3411.”

Beyond that, the US ADP report, which is observed as an advanced indicator of Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls , has posted a 568.000 increase in September, beating expectations of 428,000 new jobs. A confirmation of these figures later this week might clear the path for the Federal Reserve to start rolling back bond purchases in November, which has been another important source of support for the greenback.

The US dollar bounced up against its main rivals on Wednesday, with the Dollar Index returning to levels near year-to-date highs as a sourer market mood weighed on risky assets. Crude oil prices have reached a fresh seven-year high, boosting concerns about the impact of surging inflation on the post-pandemic recovery.

The British pound has put an end to a four-day rally on Wednesday and pulled back from one-week highs at 1.3645. US dollar's strength has weighed on the cable that has retreated below 1.3600 to consolidate above session lows at 1.3540.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.