GBP/USD bears back in as US Dollar resurges from US session lows

- GBP/USD is back under pressure as the US Dollar resurges.
- Despite softer US data, the greenback is correcting the sell-off on Tuesday.
- GBP got only some temporary relief from the ''Windsor Framework'' deal.
GBP/USD was making good ground on Tuesday following on from the rally that started on Monday in an agreement that was made and hailing the end of a tense dispute between Britain and the EU over Northern Ireland. New trade rules were put together that could resolve import issues and border checks in Northern Ireland and that could help to ensure Northern Ireland was not somehow treated separately from the rest of the United Kingdom. The deal has been dubbed the "Windsor Framework" — a change to the original Northern Ireland Protocol — attempts to solve those issues.
The Pound Sterling climbed to a high of 1.2143 from 1.1925 at the start of this week after the UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's announcement. Also, the cost of insuring British government debt against default dropped to its lowest in three weeks, close to January's five-month lows, reflecting greater investor confidence. But analysts said that any positives for the pound from the newly minted post-Brexit rules would likely not last, given the economic outlook.
''We remain unconvinced about the UK’s current fundamental backdrop,'' analysts at Rabobank said. ''In the absence of a deal on the Northern Ireland protocol, we expect upside flurries in GBP to be short-lived.''
Additionally, the analysts said, ''Comments around the risk of overtightening by BoE Chief economist Pill supported the notion that the Bank could be close to a pause in policy.'' Markets expect UK rates to peak around 4.8% by the end of the year, up from 4.0% now. At the beginning of the month, the expected peak was just 4.0%.
US Dollar bounces back to life
Meanwhile, the US Dollar has been dominating markets in the US and choppy trading on Wall Street. A round of mainly weak economic data knocked it off its perch but it soon turned over and was back on track for the best monthly gain since September. The Federal Reserve sentiment is keeping the greenback in the hands of the bulls as marked price in the notion that the central bank will have to raise interest rates more than initially expected.
Despite some cooler data over the last couple of key releases, due to the prior slew of inflationary outcomes, the US rate futures have priced in a peak fed funds rate of 5.4% hitting in September. The market has all but priced out rate cuts this year. Consequently, the US Dollar index, DXY, which measures the currency against a basket of major currencies, was higher by 0.18% in late morning trade on Wall Street and set for a February gain of over 2.5%, its first monthly increase since September.
As for the data that was released on Tuesday, showing signs of cracks in the economy, US single-family home prices increased at their slowest pace in December since the summer of 2020 while the US Chicago PMI fell to 43.6 in February, weaker than expected, after sliding to 44.3 in January. To round it off, Consumer Confidence also lost its footing this month to 102.9, down from a revised 106 reading last month.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2058
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.2058
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2094
|Daily SMA50
|1.2147
|Daily SMA100
|1.1951
|Daily SMA200
|1.1928
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2066
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1922
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2148
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1928
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2011
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1977
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1965
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1872
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1821
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2109
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2159
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2252
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
