GBP/JPY retreats from tops around 145.00

- GBP/JPY fades the earlier move to peaks near 145.00.
- Higher US yields fuel the selling bias in the yen.
- UK Q4 GDP figures next on tap later this week.
The selling bias in the Japanese safe haven lifted GBP/JPY to fresh tops in levels just shy of the 145.00 mark earlier on Monday.
GBP/JPY in 1-year highs
GBP/JPY now turns negative in the 144.40 region, trimming part of the earlier advance to the proximity of 145.00 the figure, area last visited in February 2020.
Indeed, US yields – particularly the 10-year reference – continue its march north and puts the Japanese yen under further selling pressure. Also collaborating with the upside momentum in the cross, the recent BoE upbeat event lent extra legs to the sterling.
Later in the week, Governor Bailey is due to speak ahead of anticipated Q4 GDP figures expected on Friday.
GBP/JPY key levels
As the moment the cross is receding 0.13% at 144.45 and faces the next support at 142.84 (monthly low Feb.4) seconded by 144.95 (2020 high Feb.21) and finally 140.35 (low Jan.18). On the other hand, a break above 144.93 (2021 high Feb.8) would expose 147.97 (monthly high Dec.13 2019) and then 148.87 (2019 high Mar.19).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
