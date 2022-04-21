- The British pound clings to its gains, up some 0.02%.
- A dampened market mood weighed on the GBP/JPY, but it held to its gains.
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast: The pair is range-bound but tilted to the downside in the H1 chart.
The GBP/JPY modestly advances as the New York session winds down, and Asian prepares to take over, up some 0.02%. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 167.27.
On Thursday, US equities finished in the red, as Fed Chief Jerome Powell spooked investors when he said that 50-bps rate increases are “on the table” for the May meeting. Meanwhile, global bond yields rose. The UK’s 10-year Gilts rose by two basis points, sitting at 2.034%, while the Bank of Japan (BoJ) keeps the 10-year JGB at bay near the 0.25% threshold.
Aside from this, the GBP/JPY was range-bound in the 167.00-91 area, though of late, GBP/JPY bears dragged the pair under the 167.34, the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA), opening the door for further losses.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/JPY remains tilted upwards, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI), with readings of 77, shows the pair as overbought, which means that the cross-currency pair might be subject to a mean-reversion move or a consolation ahead.
The GBP/JPY 1-hour chart illustrates the pair as range-bound but tilted downwards, portrayed by successive series of lower or equal highs, lying below the YTD high at 168.42. Also, as of writing, is testing an upslope trendline, drawn from April 20 lows, which once broken would open the door for further losses.
With that said, the GBP/JPY first support would be the 167.00 figure. A breach of the latter would expose the S1 daily pivot at 166.80, followed by the 100-hour SMA at 166.56, and then the S2 daily pivot point at 166.37.
Key Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|167.27
|Today Daily Change
|0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|166.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.74
|Daily SMA50
|158.23
|Daily SMA100
|156.13
|Daily SMA200
|154.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|168.44
|Previous Daily Low
|166.43
|Previous Weekly High
|165.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|161.67
|Previous Monthly High
|164.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|167.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|167.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|166.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|165.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|164.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|168.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|169.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|170.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
