GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Falling wedge teases buyers, 156.50 is the key hurdle

- GBP/JPY hovers around intraday high during the first positive day in three.
- Bullish chart pattern on 4H needs validation, 50-SMA adds strength to resistance.
- Key Fibonacci retracement levels, 200-SMA act as an additional downside filters.
GBP/JPY seesaws near the daily top of 156.06, up 0.24% intraday heading into Thursday’s London open.
The cross-currency pair rises for the first time in three days while picking up bids inside an eight-day-old falling wedge bearish chart pattern.
Given the gradually rising MACD line from the bearish territory, coupled with the firmer RSI, the GBP/JPY rebound is likely to last longer.
Though, a convergence of the 50-SMA and the upper line of the stated wedge, near 156.50, becomes crucial resistance for the GBP/JPY bulls to watch.
Should the quote rises past 156.50, the monthly high of 157.76 will act as a buffer during the theoretically anticipated rally towards crossing the 2021 peak of 158.22.
On the flip side, the wedge’s support line near 155.35 limits the short-term downside of GBP/JPY ahead of 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of December-January upside, near 153.65.
Also challenging the GBP/JPY bears is the 200-SMA level near 153.80, as well as 61.8% Fibo. of 152.67.
Overall, GBP/JPY is up for further advances and the bullish chart pattern hints at the quote’s rally past the 2021 peak until it stays above 200-SMA.
GBP/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|156
|Today Daily Change
|0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23%
|Today daily open
|155.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.82
|Daily SMA50
|153.34
|Daily SMA100
|153.3
|Daily SMA200
|153
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|156.23
|Previous Daily Low
|155.41
|Previous Weekly High
|157.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.46
|Previous Monthly High
|156.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.98
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|155.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|155.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|156.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 on firmer yields, ECB Minutes eyed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, paring back gains amid a rebound in the US dollar. The US Treasury yields remain lifted on the hawkish Fed outlook and a better market mood. Eurozone Final CPI, ECB minutes awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3650 as US dollar tracks yields higher
GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.3650, as firmer Treasury yields fuel a rebound in the US dollar across the board. Looming UK political and Brexit uncertainties limit the pair's upside. Hotter inflation in Britain keeps the BOE rate hike expectations intact.
Gold keeps its sight on $1,850 bullish target
Gold price has stalled its upsurge, consolidating below two-month highs of $1,844 amid firmer yields. China’s policy easing driven risk-on mood also limits gold’s gains. Although decade-high inflation rates globally have gold bulls covered.
Shiba Inu price faces tough challenges ahead before SHIB returns to $0.00004327
Shiba Inu price is struggling to break out of the prevailing chart pattern formation as it continues to record lower highs. However, the governing technical pattern projects a 46% ascent toward $0.00004327.
CBRT Preview: USD/TRY poised to run at the slightest sign Premium
The Turkish Central Bank will announce its decision on monetary policy on Thursday, January 20. The CBRT is expected to remain on hold after slashing rates 500 bps.