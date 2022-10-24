Hence the GBP/JPY first support would be the 200-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 167.50, which, once cleared, would send the GBP/JPY tumbling towards the S1 daily pivot at 165.62, followed by the October 21 daily low at 164.87, ahead of the S2 pivot level at 163.33.

The GBP/JPY one-hour time frame depicts the pair as range-bound, forming a top in the 168.00-170.00 area, which GBP buyers had been unable to crack, on its way towards new YTD highs. Worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bearish, which could exacerbate a move downwards, exposing key support areas.

The GBP/JPY daily chart illustrates the pair as neutral to upward biased, consolidated near the year-to-date highs around 165.00-170.00. The price action shows large price swings in the last three days due to the BoJ stepping into the markets, delineating a solid resistance area at around 170.00. Even though the day's lows were capped around 165.00, the GBP/JPY might continue to trade around 168.00-170.00, opening the door for further gains. On the flip side, if the GBP/JPY slides below 168.00, a fall toward 165.00 is on the cards.

The GBP/JPY meanders around 168.36 as the Asian session begins, following a huge volatile Monday trading session, with the GBP/JPY registering a daily high and low of 169.78/165.41, respectively, as traders speculate of another BoJ intervention in the FX markets.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.