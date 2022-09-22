- GBP/JPY nosedived to fresh 4-month lows below 160.00, though buyers reclaimed the 160.00 figure.
- A decisive break below 160.00 could pave the way towards 158.00; otherwise, a re-test of 161.00 is on the cards.
The GBP/JPY slightly advanced, following Thursday’s volatile session, after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) decided to hold rates unchanged but intervene in the FX market, sending the USD/JPY tumbling from around 145.90 to 140.34 after emphasizing that the Japanese yen weakness, was not aligned with fundamentals. Consequently, the GBP/JPY dropped 1.34% on Thursday, but at the time of writing is trading at 160.25, up 0.05%.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/JPY price action illustrates the pair tumbling below the 200-day EMA, hitting a fresh four-month-low at around 159.12; buyers stepped in and reclaimed the previously-mentioned 200-day EMA at 160.27. Traders should note that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell below the midline, extending its fall towards the 36.46 reading, suggesting that sellers are in charge. Therefore, the GBP/JPY is downward biased. Once it clears the 200-day EMA, a re-test of the 159.00 area is on the cards.
In the short term, the 4-hour chart illustrates that the GBP/JPY reached the head-and-shoulders chart pattern target at around 161.50; the downtrend extended towards the four-month low before recovering to 160.00. Nevertheless, the GBP/JPY bias shifted downwards, further cemented by the cross of the 20-EMA below the 200 one.
Therefore, the GBP/JPY’s first support would be the 160.00 psychological price level. The break below will expose the four-month low at 159.12, followed by 159.00, ahead of the S1 daily pivot at 158.07.
GBP/JPY Key Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|160.26
|Today Daily Change
|-2.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.28
|Today daily open
|162.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|163.54
|Daily SMA50
|163.27
|Daily SMA100
|163.07
|Daily SMA200
|160.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|163.95
|Previous Daily Low
|162.24
|Previous Weekly High
|167.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|162.75
|Previous Monthly High
|163.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|162.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|163.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|161.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|161.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|160.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|163.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|164.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|165.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD subdued around 0.6650 ahead of Australian growth hints
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains after falling to a fresh YTD low of 0.6573, trading in the 0.6640/50 price zone. The poor performance of equities weighed on the aussie ahead of the release of the flash September PMIs.
EUR/USD hovers around 0.9840 as risk aversion weighs
Fear dominated financial boards on Thursday after multiple central banks decided to tighten their monetary policies, despite acknowledging the risk of recession. Tensions with Russia add to EUR woes.
Gold sellers keep defending the $1,680 price zone
Gold trades around its daily opening, just above $1,670. The metal consolidated within Wednesday’s $30 range as multiple central banks’ monetary policy decisions maintained traders busy since the day started.
Bitcoin struggles to stay afloat amid reverse currency war
While currency wars flare up during tumultuous economic times, they have a significant impact on Bitcoin’s price trend. BTC and cryptocurrencies are riskier assets and investors have typically pulled out capital from such investments amidst economic uncertainty.
The evolving battle against inflation
In time, inflation will abate, but it won’t happen because of any fiscal policy actions. The traditional anti-inflationary fiscal policy calls for lowering aggregate demand by reducing government spending, raising taxes, or both. Of course, some anti-inflationary fiscal hawks may favor sharply reduced government spending.