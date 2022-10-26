- GBP/JPY climbs after retracing from reaching six-year highs at around 170.60.
- If GBP buyers clear the YTD high, the next resistance would be February’s 2016 highs at 175.00.
- Short term, the GBP/JPY is upward biased, though a daily close below 170.00 could pave the way for further losses.
The GBP/JPY surged and passed above 170.00, hitting a fresh year-to-date high at 170.60, but retraced some of its gains and edged towards the 169.90 area, remaining above its opening price. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 170.14.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart shows that the GBP/JPY is upward biased, though failure to hold to gains above 170.00 could expose the cross to selling pressure. Worth noticing that as GBP/JPY price action registered a series of higher highs, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) did not, so divergence between price action and the RSI means buyers are losing momentum.
If the GBP/JPY holds above 170.00, the following key resistance would be 175.01, February’s 2016 high. On the flip side, the first demand zone would be October 25, high at 169.94, followed by the 169.00 figure, and the October 25 low at 167.78.
Short term, the GBP/JPY one-hour chart illustrates the pair advancing steadily, above the 20-Exponential Moving Average, consolidating some pips below the R1 daily pivot at around 170.10. Worth noting that once the cross-currency pierced the 170.00 figure and reached a six-year high, it retraced and consolidated around the 20-EMA at 169.95. Further reinforcing the upward bias, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in bullish territory, aiming higher.
The GBP/JPY first resistance would be the YTD high at 170.60. Once cleared, the following supply zone would be 171.00. Conversely, the GBP/JPY first support would be 170.00. Once cleared, the next support would be 169.50, followed by the October 26 low of 169.60.
GBP/JPY Key Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|170.11
|Today Daily Change
|0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|169.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|164.6
|Daily SMA50
|163.22
|Daily SMA100
|163.64
|Daily SMA200
|161.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|169.96
|Previous Daily Low
|167.84
|Previous Weekly High
|170.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|164.95
|Previous Monthly High
|167.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|169.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|168.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|168.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|167.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|166.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|170.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|171.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|172.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
