GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls pause after reaching month-high, outlook still bright

Shifting to the shorter-term four-hour chart , the indicators paint a similar picture of bull's dominance, albeit with a hint of a possible slowdown. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) portrays flat green bars, indicating a continuation of bullish sentiment, yet with a possible pause. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains flat within the positive territory, still near overbought conditions. Such positioning could suggest that the bulls are taking a breather, allowing for potential consolidation before the next leg upward. Thus, on a shorter time frame, the prevailing buying momentum appears to be taking a slight recess, providing a chance for sell-side action to develop, but the broader bullish bias remains intact.

According to the technical indicators on the daily chart, the landscape appears somewhat idyllic for the bulls in the long term. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is fairly flat with green bars, indicating a neutral sentiment but with a slight bullish bias. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) settles in the positive territory, preserving a tight line and suggesting a pause in recent buying momentum. Nonetheless, the pair remains well above the 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), implying that the bulls still maintain control in the wider perspective. This bullish dominance is further reinforced by the recent gains, with the pair having advanced more than 2% in the recent three days, thus indicating that buying momentum continues to hold sway over selling momentum.

In Monday's session, the GBP/JPY softened modestly to 183.75. Despite pulling back slightly after a vigorous surge of more than 2% over recent days, the bulls seem to be catching their breath. Neutral to bullish on the daily chart, yet nearing overbought territory in the four-hour chart, the pair remains poised for additional corrections.

