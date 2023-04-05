GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls looking for a discount within the bull trend

- GBP/JPY is bearish while on the front side of the bear trend.
- Bulls will need to get on the backside of the bear trend and break 163.50 horizontal resistance thereafter.
GBP/JPY holds in bullish territories on the longterm outlook but is currently offered toward trendline support as the following will illustrate.
GBP/JPY daily charts
The price is in a bull trend and the M-formation might serve as a basis for bulls to get long on the front side of the trendline again. It is a reversion pattern that could see the price pulled into the neckline. However, that is not to say that there will not be more downsides to come in the coming days first of all.
GBP/JPY H4 chart
The bearish wick on the prior 4-hour candle could well be filled in the next session or so.
GBP/JPY M15 chart
The price is bearish on the front side of the bear trend and a filling of the 4-hour wick will mitigate a price imbalance on the 15-minute chart for a restest of 163 the figure. Bulls will need to get on the backside of the bear trend and break 163.50 horizontal resistance thereafter.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats further below 1.0900 Premium
EUR/USD continued to move lower during the American session and reached levels under 1.0900. The US Dollar recovered ground despite disappointing ADP employment and ISM Services PMI data from the US.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2450 as USD extends recovery
GBP/USD turned north and climbed above 1.2500 after the disappointing data releases from the US but quickly reversed its direction and fell toward 1.2450. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment provides a US Dollar and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold: Bulls hold ground, prepare for another leg north Premium
Spot gold extended its advance to a fresh multi-month high of $2,032.03 a troy ounce on Wednesday, correcting lower afterwards. Market players are taking some profits out of the table ahead of the long holiday, as multiple markets will be closed or with reduced activity in the last two days of the week amid the Easter Holiday.
Shiba Inu faces external headwinds battering its price action
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is gearing up for a sell-off following Elon Musk’s decision to replace the famous Twitter logo with the Dogecoin emblem.
US: Services ISM drops, but too soon to call off service-sector expansion
The ISM services index signaled cooler activity in March amid a pullback in new demand as higher rates and recent banking sector stress weigh on the outlook.