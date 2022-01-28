GBP/JPY eyes a sustained break above 154.75 amid impending bear cross

- GBP/JPY is looking to extend the recovery momentum towards 155.00.
- The hawkish Fed-led rally in USD/JPY outweighs the cable’s downside.
- 50-DMA is set to cross the 100-DMA to the south, RSI stays bearish.
GBP/JPY is building onto the three-day upbeat momentum, as bulls eye a sustained move above the recent range highs near 154.75.
The ongoing recovery rally in the cross could be attributed to the hawkish Fed outlook on the interest rates and balance-sheet reduction, which has taken USD/JPY sharply higher alongside the US dollar and the Treasury yields.
Further, a big beat on the US Q4 annualized GDP data also bolstered the dollar’ rally, aiding the bullish undertone seen in the USD/JPY pair, as well, as GBP/JPY.
Meanwhile, a sense of calm on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, with the US seeking to ease the diplomatic tensions has weighed on the Japanese yen’s safe-haven appeal, in turn, collaborating to the upside in GBP/jPY.
On the other side, looming Brexit and UK political uncertainty continue to keep the GBP bears alive and cheerful. The Irish Democratic Unionist Party’s (DUP) First Minister Paul Givan said that the UK must take action if the European Union (EU) agreement cannot be reached by February 21.
Meanwhile, members of the UK PM Boris Johnson’s Conservatives party are considering their options, as pressure mounts on Johnson over his involvement in the violation of government rules during the covid lockdown in the country.
Looking ahead, markets will remain focussed on the geopolitical developments and UK political news ahead of the US PCE inflation release.
GBP/JPY: Technical outlook
From a short-term technical perspective, GBP/JPY is trying hard to extend the upside towards 155.00 but bulls remain cautious amid a looming bear cross on the daily sticks.
The 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA) is on the verge of cutting the 100-DMA for the downside, which will flash a bearish signal.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is edging higher but still remains below the midline, suggesting that the upside attempts could face stiff resistance.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Immediate resistance is seen at 154.75, above which the 155.00 round level will get tested.
On the downside, the daily lows of 154.26 will come into play before the bears target the previous day’s low of 153.82.
GBP/JPY additional levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.63
|Today Daily Change
|0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|154.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.8
|Daily SMA50
|153.44
|Daily SMA100
|153.43
|Daily SMA200
|153.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|154.72
|Previous Daily Low
|153.82
|Previous Weekly High
|156.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|153.92
|Previous Monthly High
|156.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.98
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|153.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|154.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|155.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|155.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls step in at month-end, eyeing the upside
EUR/USD is set to close off a bearish week towards a test of 1.11 the figure after breaking out of the bearish weekly wedge to the downside. Bulls have an eye on the weekly M-formation and prospects of a significant correction.
GBP/USD bounces off 11-week-old support but not out of the woods
GBP/USD fades the corrective pullback from a horizontal area established since early November, retreating to 1.3380 amid Friday’s Asian session. The cable pair dropped during the last two trading sessions before the bears took a breather around the five-week low of 1.3357.
Gold flirts with $1,800 ahead of US PCE Inflation
Gold licks the Fed-led wounds of around $1,797-98, up 0.15% intraday during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal reacts to the upbeat demand forecasts for the world’s top gold consumer, as well as mildly bid US equity futures, amid a sluggish session.
XRP: One wrong move could put Ripple at risk of a 70% nosedive
XRP price is at risk of a significant move to the downside after it dropped below a critical line of defense. If Ripple slides below $0.58, the bulls can expect further losses as the prevailing chart pattern puts a 70% decline on the radar.
Apple (AAPL) Earnings for Q1 beats estimates on EPS and revenue
Apple (AAPL) reported earnings after the close on Thursday. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.10 versus the estimate of $1.89. Revenue was $123.9 billion versus the estimate for $118.66 billion. AAPL is trading at $162.40 in Thursday's aftermarket, a change of 2% versus the regular session close of $159.16.