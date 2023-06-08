FX option expiries for June 8 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0610 953m
- 1.0650 1.1b
- 1.0700 2.9b
- 1.0750 350m
- 1.0800 1.3b
- 1.0900 1.1b
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2200 418m
- 1.2475 800m
- 1.2550 610m
- 1.2690 317m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 138.15 400m
- 139.00 717m
- 140.00 1.0b
- 141.00 518m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8990 506m
- 0.9025 440m
- 0.9300 317m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6650 429m
- 0.6710 585m
- 0.6775 630m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3350 746m
- 1.3400 1.1b
- 1.3735 756m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8620 301m
