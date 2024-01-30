Forex Today: Markets gear up for the FOMC event

An inconclusive session in the Greenback left the USD Index (DXY) flat around the 103.40 region, while EUR/USD managed to edge further up and revisit the mid-1.0800s in the context of alternating risk-appetite trends prior to FOMC-day.
Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, January 31:
A positive surprise in JOLTs Job Openings coupled with an improvement in Consumer Confidence tracked by the Conference Board seem to have been insufficient to spark some reaction in the Greenback, which succumbed to the pre-FOMC lull. The Fed meets on Wednesday and is largely anticipated to leave its monetary conditions unaltered, while attention is expected to gyrate to Chair Powell’s press conference and to any hint of the timing of a potential interest rate cut. Previously, ADP was expected to report on job creation by the US private sector, seconded by the publication of the Employment Cost Index.
In the euro area, the focus of attention will be in Germany, with the publication of Retail Sales and the labour market report for the month of January, followed by the advanced Inflation Rate for the first month of the year. EUR/USD has been gathering some traction since last Friday, although its short-term price action is expected to largely depend on Fed dynamics.
GBP/USD traded on the defensive and returned to the sub-1.2700 zone despite the dollar’s irresolute price action. Looking at Wednesday’s docket, housing prices measured by Nationwide will be the only release of note.
Further side-lined trading saw USD/JPY reverse Monday’s decline and chart modest gains near the 148.00 barrier. On Wednesday, a busy Japanese calendar includes the BoJ Summary of Opinions, Retail Sales, Flash Industrial Production, Housing Starts, and January Consumer Confidence.
In Australia, traders will closely follow the release of the Q4 Inflation Rate and the December Monthly CPI Indicator ahead of the key RBA meeting next week. In addition, China’s NBS Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs should also gather importance. AUD/USD, in the meantime, maintained its consolidative mood around the 0.6600 zone.
Prices of crude oil resumed the upside following Monday’s strong corrective decline, always supported by persevering geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and the Red Sea crisis.
Gold prices added to the positive start of the week and briefly probed the $2050 zone, or multi-day highs. Silver, on the other hand, partially faded Monday’s marked advance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks trapped within the current range
AUD/USD remained unable to break above the two-week consolidative phase, keeping its price action around the 0.6600 neighbourhood.
EUR/USD regains some optimism ahead of FOMC
EUR/USD picked up some pace and revisited the 1.0850 zone on the back of the inconclusive session in the US Dollar ahead of the key FOMC event.
Gold advances for a second consecutive day
Gold price turned south and declined below $2,040 after setting a fresh two-week high near $2,050 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered toward 4.1% after US data and caused XAU/USD to erase a large portion of its daily gains.
Ripple price subdued despite XRP validators commitment to adopt Rippled version 2.0.1 of XRPLedger update
Ripple (XRP) price continues to harm investors as overhead pressure continues to accumulate. It comes despite recent developments in the ecosystem, where XRP validators have shown commitment to adopt Rippled version 2.0.1 of the XRPLedger update.
Consumer confidence: Time to hesitate is through
Today's two-year high for consumer confidence and new post-pandemic high for expectations corroborates an improved consumer mindset captured in other measures such as this month's consumer sentiment survey.