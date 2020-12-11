EUR/USD: Ready to attack 1.22 between hope and fear

EUR/USD has been grinding higher after the ECB decision and amid multiple negotiations. Another increase, followed by a pause, is on the cards as virus numbers continue rising and both Brexit and US stimulus talks are stuck, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“The continent is preparing for the Christmas holidays with fear that travel and family mixing would contribute to the disease's spread. Governments are torn between enabling the economies to breathe – which would be euro-positive – to halting infections, which would help the recovery. Decisions in Germany and France are of importance to the common currency.”
“Brexit deal or no deal? An accord is in the interest of both sides and markets are pricing in higher chances of an accord. While the euro is not sensitive as the pound to details about fisheries, major announcements are likely to rock the single currency.”
“While Biden prepares to take office, stimulus talks continue in the ‘lame-duck’ session. Even a more modest sum than the bipartisan $908 billion deal will likely be cheered given the protracted talks.”
“Concerns about the virus and shutdowns will likely remain a dominant topic for markets. Record numbers could weigh on market sentiment and boost the safe-haven dollar. On the other hand, markets will be awaiting the FDA's verdict on Moderna's covid vaccine due on Thursday. The regulator will likely give its second greenlight, injecting another shot in the arm to markets.”
“The Fed is highly likely to leave its policy unchanged, including the Quantitative Easing program. Markets may be disappointed and the dollar could rise.”
“Resistance is at the 2020 peak of 1.2177, followed by the round 1.22 level, which played a role in 2018. Further above, the next levels to watch are 1.2310, 1.2420 and 1.25, all recorded in early 2018. Some support awaits at 1.21, a round number that played a pivotal role in early December. Is followed by 1.2055, a swing low around the same time.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles around 1.32 on no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.32 after hitting a low of 1.3134 as Brexit talks seem to be on the verge of collapse. UK PM Johnson said that a no-deal Brexit is "looking very very likely." The new deadline is Sunday.
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 on ECB's exchange rate comments
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150, quickly shedding 30 pips following ECB Villeroy's comments on the euro exchange rate. The US dollar recovers ground amid stimulus concerns and the FDA's recommendation to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
XAU/USD still subdued beneath 50DMA despite risk off market feel
XAU/USD prices remain subdued below its 50DMA and the $1840 level, despite risk-off flows. A pick up in the DXY to just under 91.00 seems to be keeping precious metal bulls at bay.
Where next for the Fed, fiscal stimulus and Trump
A turbulent 2020 is nearly over with one last Federal Reserve meeting. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam preview the world's most powerful central bank meeting and move toward 2021.
WTI pulls back beneath $47.00 level as risk appetite fades
The front-month futures contract for the US benchmark for sweet light crude, West Texas Intermediary (or WTI) trades with mild gains on Friday, but has seen a pullback below the $47.00 handle following Thursday’s rally that took the crude oil contract as high as the $47.70s.