EUR/USD Price Analysis: Upside looks corrective only

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD adds to Friday’s small gains and revisits 1.1180.
  • A breach of YTD low at 1.1121 should target 1.1100/1.1000.

EUR/USD stages a decent come back following last week’s fresh lows in the 1.1120 region (January 28), an area las visited in the summer of 2020.

So far, the ongoing strength is deemed as corrective only. That said, further downside appears likely and could extend to the round levels at 1.1100 and 1.1000 once the pair clears the so far 2022 low.

Extra losses in the pair remains well on the cards as long as it remains capped by the 4-month resistance line, today in the 1.1330/25 band.

In the longer run, the negative outlook is seen unchanged below the key 200-day SMA at 1.1690.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1154
Today Daily Change 44
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.115
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1321
Daily SMA50 1.1307
Daily SMA100 1.1451
Daily SMA200 1.1697
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1174
Previous Daily Low 1.1121
Previous Weekly High 1.1347
Previous Weekly Low 1.1121
Previous Monthly High 1.1386
Previous Monthly Low 1.1222
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1154
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1141
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1123
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1096
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1071
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1176
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1201
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1228

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD losses momentum and hovers around 1.1150

EUR/USD losses momentum and hovers around 1.1150

EUR/USD staged a nice bounce at the weekly opening, but demand for the greenback resumed early US session. Eurozone Prelim GDP met estimates with 0.3% QoQ in Q4 2021. The ECB and NFP will be the key highlights.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus

GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus

GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: Battle lines well-mapped around $1,800 ahead of key event risks

Gold: Battle lines well-mapped around $1,800 ahead of key event risks

Gold price has kicked off a busy week on a wrong footing, as the Fed’s hawkishness continues to play out strong. Further, the RBA and BOE are expected to deliver a hawkish stance at their monetary policy meetings this week.

Gold News

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB upside potential capped at $0.0000251

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB upside potential capped at $0.0000251

Shiba Inu price has sliced through significant support levels during its recent flash crash and is now consolidating. Investors can expect SHIB to see a relief rally emerging off the immediate foothold. 

Read more

Is it time to take a bite out of Apple?

Is it time to take a bite out of Apple?

Both Apple’s sales and earnings beat Wall Street projections as the company was able to navigate through computer chip shortages. Analysts now predict that Apple revenue will top $90 billion.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures