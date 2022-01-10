EUR/USD Price Analysis: Stays on the defensive mode above 1.1300

- EUR/USD pares the week-start losses, picks up bids of late.
- Successful bounce off seven-week-old support line, 200- SMA keep buyers hopeful.
- Steady oscillators also favor rebond towards weekly resistance line.
EUR/USD consolidates Monday’s losses above 1.1300, around 1.1330 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the major currency pair keeps the corrective pullback from an upward sloping support line from November 24 and the 200-SMA.
Given the steady RSI and firmer Momentum lines, the latest rebound is likely extending towards a one-week-old resistance line near 1.1360.
However, any further downside will be challenged by the December-end peak near 1.1385 and the 1.1400 threshold.
Alternatively, the stated 200-SMA and short-term support line, respectively around 1.1300 and 1.1280, restricts the quote’s immediate downside.
Also acting as the key support is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of late November to December advances, close to 1.1260.
It’s worth noting that the repeated failures on the way to 1.1400 keep EUR/USD bears hopeful despite the latest corrective bounce.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1327
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30%
|Today daily open
|1.1361
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1309
|Daily SMA50
|1.1352
|Daily SMA100
|1.1524
|Daily SMA200
|1.1742
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1365
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1287
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1379
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1272
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1386
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1222
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1335
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1317
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1311
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.126
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1233
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1388
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1415
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1466
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
