EUR/USD Price Analysis: Solid support turned up at 1.2100

  • EUR/USD reverses three consecutive daily pullbacks.
  • Decent contention emerges around 1.2100 so far.

EUR/USD manages to bounce off lows in the 1.2100 neighbourhood at the end of the week.

A serious recovery initially targets the (now resistance) line off the March lows, today around 1.2230. Further up comes in the monthly peaks near 1.2270 ahead of 1.2300 the figure.

On the broader view, the constructive stance on EUR/USD is forecast to remain intact as long as it trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1980.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2175
Today Daily Change 76
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 1.2127
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2177
Daily SMA50 1.2041
Daily SMA100 1.204
Daily SMA200 1.1984
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2214
Previous Daily Low 1.2118
Previous Weekly High 1.2266
Previous Weekly Low 1.2133
Previous Monthly High 1.2266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1986
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2155
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2178
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2092
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2057
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1996
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2188
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2249
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2284

 

 

EUR/USD jumps above 1.2150 after Nonfarm Payrolls miss estimates

EUR/USD jumps above 1.2150 after Nonfarm Payrolls miss estimates

EUR/USD has leaped above 1.2150, benefiting from dollar weakness related to the US jobs report. Nonfarm Payrolls grew by only 559K in May, below 664K and on top of meager revisions. Wage growth is a silver lining for the dollar.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.42 after disappointing US jobs data

GBP/USD rises toward 1.42 after disappointing US jobs data

GBP/USD has advanced above 1.4150 after the US reported an increase of only 559K jobs in May, below expectations. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK weighed on the pound earlier.

GBP/USD News

Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds

Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds

Gold prices continue to slide lower against the US dollar. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,861 with 0.5% losses. The greenback gathered momentum on the upbeat US economic data released on Thursday.

Gold News

Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally

Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally

SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.

Read more

Wake Up Wall Street: Jobs report means no taper just yet but growth ticking along nicely

Wake Up Wall Street: Jobs report means no taper just yet but growth ticking along nicely

The US employment report gave the markets just about what they wanted, job growth but not too much to worry about overheating or inflation. Futures love it and immediately tick over 4200 for the front-month S&P. 

Read more

