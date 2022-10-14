- EUR/USD remains on the front foot around weekly top.
- Sluggish RSI, MACDI challenge buyers, sellers need validation from three-week-old horizontal support.
- Bulls need daily closing beyond the multi-day-old resistance line to retake control.
EUR/USD flirts with the 21-DMA hurdle surrounding the 0.9800 threshold as buyers struggle to defend upside momentum amid sluggish oscillators. Also challenging the major currency pair’s latest upside move are the sluggish conditions of the RSI (14) and MACD.
Hence, the pair’s upside break of the 21-DMA hurdle near 0.9800 isn’t a strong signal for the bulls. However, a run-up towards a downward-sloping resistance line from late June, around 1.0020, can’t be ruled out.
During the advances, the monthly high around the parity level and September’s peak of 1.0198 might act as buffers.
Alternatively, a three-week-long horizontal support area near 0.9670-65 restricts short-term EUR/USD declines ahead of the latest swing low near 0.9630.
In a case where the quote remains bearish past 0.9630, the yearly low of 0.9535 could act as the last defense of buyers, a break of which could direct the bears towards the September 2001 high near 0.6335.
Overall, EUR/USD remains in the recovery mode but the trend reversal is far from here.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9796
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23%
|Today daily open
|0.9774
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9802
|Daily SMA50
|0.9957
|Daily SMA100
|1.0172
|Daily SMA200
|1.0587
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9806
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9632
|Previous Weekly High
|1
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9726
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.974
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9698
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9669
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9563
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9494
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9843
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9912
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0017
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 0.9750 as US dollar rebounds ahead of data
EUR/USD is extending losses below 0.9800, as the US dollar stages a decent comeback, despite the risk-rally on European markets and weaker Treasury yields. Traders await the key US consumer-centric data on Friday.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.1300, awaits UK PM Truss, US data
GBP/USD is trading on the defensive above 1.1300, struggling for upside traction. Chatters over UK PM Truss’ tax cut plans, Kwartang’s return to London keep traders on the edge. Softer yields weigh on the US dollar ahead of US consumer-centric data.
Gold pares weekly losses below $1,700 ahead of US consumer-centric data
Gold price (XAU/USD) picks up bids to refresh intraday high near $1,670, extending the previous day’s rebound from a fortnight low, as global markets turn cautiously optimistic ahead of Friday’s key US consumer-centric data.
Ripple: Only one hurdle stands between XRP and $0.90
XRP price continues to remain strong relative to other altcoins despite the recent downturn. Regardless, the crypto markets seem to be shifting their bias to favoring bulls, so investors can expect Ripple to continue its ascent.
US Retail Sales Preview: Positive surprises eyed for dollar bulls to regain poise Premium
Amidst the continued drop in gasoline prices, easing inflation expectations and improvement in American consumers’ confidence, yet another rise in US Retail Sales may not come as a surprise for the month of September.