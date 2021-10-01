EUR/USD Price Analysis: Not out of the woods yet

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD manages to rebound from YTD lows near 1.1560.
  • A drop to 1.1500 still floats on the horizon.

EUR/USD regains the smile and flirts with 1.1600 following five straight sessions with losses on Friday.

The “technical rebound” from recent oversold levels could meet interim hurdle at the 10-day SMA at 1.1674 in the near term. A sustained recovery from here looks unlikely, however, at least in the near/medium term. While the immediate support line (off September 3 highs) keeps capping the upside, there should be room for further decline.

In the meantime, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is seen on the negative side below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1963.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1598
Today Daily Change 43
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.1581
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1756
Daily SMA50 1.1775
Daily SMA100 1.1891
Daily SMA200 1.1968
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.161
Previous Daily Low 1.1563
Previous Weekly High 1.1756
Previous Weekly Low 1.1684
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1563
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1581
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1592
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1559
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1537
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1512
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1606
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1631
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1653

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

