  • EUR/USD regains upside traction and retests 1.0570.
  • The weekly high at 1.0641 emerges as the next target of note.

EUR/USD keeps the choppy trade well and sound above the 1.0500 region so far this week.

While further consolidation remains likely in the very near term, occasional bouts of strength could see the pair initially targeting the round level at 1.0600 prior to the more relevant weekly high at 1.0641 (May 5).

Above the 3-month line near 1.0920, the selling pressure is expected to alleviate somewhat. This area reinforces the weekly high recorded on April 21 at 1.0936.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0545
Today Daily Change 50
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.0528
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0668
Daily SMA50 1.0858
Daily SMA100 1.1092
Daily SMA200 1.1336
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0586
Previous Daily Low 1.0526
Previous Weekly High 1.0642
Previous Weekly Low 1.0483
Previous Monthly High 1.1076
Previous Monthly Low 1.0471
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0548
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0563
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0507
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0486
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0447
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0567
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0606
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0627

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD declines toward 1.0500 with initial reaction to US CPI data

EUR/USD declines toward 1.0500 with initial reaction to US CPI data

EUR/USD has encountered fresh bearish pressure in the early American session on Wednesday and declined toward 1.0500. With the data from the US showing that the annual CPI in April edged lower to 8.3%, compared to the market expectation of 8.1%, the greenback started to gather strength against its rivals.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD loses traction, falls toward 1.2300 on US inflation figures

GBP/USD loses traction, falls toward 1.2300 on US inflation figures

GBP/USD has lost its traction in the second half of the day on Wednesday and slumped toward 1.2300 amid renewed dollar strength. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics report that the Core CPI in April came in at 6.2%, surpassing analysts' estimate of 6%.

GBP/USD News

Gold declines below $1,840 as US yields turn north

Gold declines below $1,840 as US yields turn north

Gold has reversed its direction and fell below $1,840, erasing a large portion of its daily gains. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which lost more than 2% earlier in the day, was last up 1.5% on stronger-than-expected US CPI figures, weighing on XAU/USD.

Gold News

Fear and despair echoes across crypto markets after Terra disaster

Fear and despair echoes across crypto markets after Terra disaster

BTC price seems to have cauterized the bleed wound after dipping below significant support levels. This brief pause in the big crypto’s downtrend has caused ETH, XRP and other altcoins to rebound violently to the upside.

Read more

Rivian Earnings Preview: What to expect from RIVN stock earnings

Rivian Earnings Preview: What to expect from RIVN stock earnings

Rivian (RIVN) stock managed to stem recent losses on Tuesday as it closed up one meagre cent at $22.79. The stock has collapsed this year as the equity environment has totally changed.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures