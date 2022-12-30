- EUR/USD renews intraday low while paring the biggest daily in two weeks.
- RSI, MACD signals suggest that bulls are running out steam.
- May’s top acts as the key upside hurdle, bears need validation from “golden ratio”.
EUR/USD drops to 1.0645 as it renews its intraday low during the initial hour of Friday’s European session. In doing so, the major currency pair reverses from the two-week-old descending trend line resistance.
The pullback move could also be linked to the bearish MACD signals, which in turn suggests the quote’s further weakness.
However, the 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 1.0620 by the press time, restricts the EUR/USD pair’s short-term downside.
That said, the RSI (14) grinds higher around the overbought territory, which in turn joins the MACD conditions and the failure to cross immediate EMA, stated above, to keep EUR/USD sellers hopeful.
As a result, the quote’s sustained weakness below the 10-day EMA level could gradually drag it toward the previous monthly top near 1.0480.
Though, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the EUR/USD’s downside between May and September near 1.0310, also known as the “golden ratio”, becomes crucial for the bear’s conviction.
On the contrary, recovery moves remain elusive even if the EUR/USD bulls manage to cross the immediate resistance line, around 1.0690 at the latest. The reason could be linked to the pair’s previous pullbacks from the below 1.0800 region, marked in May 2022. Hence, the pair buyers need a successful break of the 1.0800 threshold to dominate further.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0643
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|1.0668
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0586
|Daily SMA50
|1.033
|Daily SMA100
|1.0122
|Daily SMA200
|1.0327
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.069
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0607
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0659
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0573
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0497
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.973
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0658
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0639
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0619
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0571
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0536
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0703
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0739
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0787
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
